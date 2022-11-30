Impact Digital Influencer Conference, INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report unveiling today

The Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2022 will also be announced later in the day

The second edition of the Impact Digital Influencer Conference 2022 will be held today, November 30, from 12 noon onwards in Mumbai.

The much-awaited INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report 2022 will also be unveiled today in the presence of eminent leaders from the advertising and marketing industry. The event is co-powered by influencer marketing platform AnyTag while Radio City is the Co-partner. The INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report 2022 covers all aspects of the industry, including trends and the impact of regulation.

The Impact Digital Influencer Conference 2022 will be attended by top industry leaders, content creators, and brand custodians from across the media and the entertainment spectrum. These great minds will shed light on various topics from the future of creator commerce to trends that will shape the future of Influencer Marketing.

INCA, GroupM’s brand-safe influencer and content marketing solution unit, provides influencer selection, content production services and content distribution at scale across social and publisher platforms. It is the only data-driven, outcome (ROI)-based influencer solution in India.

Last year, the GroupM INCA – e4m India Influencer Marketing report 2021 stated that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25%, making it a Rs 2200 crore industry by 2025. Moreover, as per an estimate by the influencer marketing hub, globally the influencer marketing industry is pegged at about $14 billion annually and projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 30.8% up to 2028.

The report further added that the top 4 categories of Personal Care (25%), F&B (20%), Fashion & Jewellery (15%) and Mobile and Electronics (10%) contribute 70% volume of influencer marketing. On the influencer radar, celebrities contribute 27% while influencers contribute 73% and nearly two-thirds of the Indian population follow an influencer.

Later in the day, the Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2022 will be announced to celebrate brands, agencies and individuals who are driving great influencer-driven content. Impact Digital Influencer Awards aims to honour the entire ecosystem that leads to the success of Influencer Marketing.

