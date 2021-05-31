Affle India's FY21 consolidated revenue up 54.8% at Rs. 516.8 crore

Affle (India) Limited, a consumer intelligence-driven global technology Company, today announced the results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

For 12M FY2021, consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs. 516.8 crore, an increase of 54.8% y-o-y from Rs. 333.8 crore in 12M last year. EBITDA was at Rs. 130 crore, an increase of 46.4% y-o-y. PAT increased by 57.4% y-o-y to Rs. 103.1 crore and PAT margin expanded by 0.4%. The company reported robust operating cash flows of Rs. 101.6 crore, an increase of 41.4% y-o-y.

Affle reported strong performance for Q4 FY2021 with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 141.6 crore, an increase of 76.9% y-o-y from Rs. 80 crore in Q4 last year. EBITDA was at Rs. 34.5 crore, an increase of 63.4% y-o-y. PAT (normalized for exceptional items) increased by 73.6% y-o-y to Rs. 26.5 crore from Rs. 15.3 crore in Q4 last year. Normalized PAT margin stood at 18.5% for the quarter. This growth was broad-based coming from both CPCU business & non-CPCU business.



The CPCU business noted strong momentum delivering 3.0 crore of converted users in Q4 FY2021, an increase of 81.7% y-o-y, and taking the total converted users delivered in 12M FY2021 to 10.5 crores. The top-10 industry verticals for the Company continued to be Covid-19 resilient, helping it register robust growth in this quarter.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)