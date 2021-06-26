Affle Global says it has won legal battle against PhonePe

PhonePe had placed a bid to acquire 92 per cent stake in Indus OS at a valuation of around USD 60 million which Affle had opposed

Affle says it has won the initial legal battle in a case filed against it by Walmart-owned PhonePe in a Singapore court in the Indus OS stake sale matter.

PhonePe had placed a bid to acquire 92 per cent stake in Indus OS at a valuation of around USD 60 million.

However, the biggest shareholder in the company, Affle Global Pte Ltd (AGPL), has opposed the deal.

AGPL estimates that the valuation of OSLabs, known as Indus OS, is around USD 90 million and has refused to sell its 25 per cent stake at a lower valuation.

The company operates app store 'Indus App Bazaar', which comprises over four lakh apps accessible in English and 12 Indian languages -- Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese and Kannada.

AGPL had filed an injunction suit against the resolution passed by Indus OS approving stake sale to PhonePe which has been challenged by the fintech firm in a Singapore court.

Both AGPL and Indus OS are registered in Singapore.

