5G technology will improve delivery & quality of media content: Anurag Thakur

Speaking at an event, Thakur applauded the role played by Indian media during the trying times of the Covid 19 pandemic

Information & Broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur has said that the launch of 5G services will help the Indian media industry to grow as it enhances user experience besides improving the quality of content and the speed at which it is delivered.

Delivering his speech at the 17th Asia Media Summit via video conferencing, Thakur remarked that media has become highly technology driven and is witnessing a rapid pace of innovation. "Growth of internet through affordable mobile devices has re-ignited the media industry. He added that 5G technology will further enhance the user experience, with an increase in the speed of delivery and improvement in the quality of the media content," he added.

Thakur also applauded the role played by Indian media during the trying times of the Covid 19 pandemic. Indian media, he said, ensured that Covid awareness messages, important government guidelines, and free consultations with doctors reach everyone in the country. "That Doordarshan and All India Radio significantly delivered on their mandate of public service was proved by their role in setting the trend through prompt coverage, ground reports, and organizing programmes on public health," he said.

Speaking about the menace of fake content, Thakur said unverified claims and fake content circulating in media had created an atmosphere of extreme fear amongst the people. Crediting Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit, he added that it strongly fought against this menace of fake news and misinformation by bursting it on a real-time basis.

Thakur also said that the authenticity of content would always remain at the core, whatever the technological progress. "We can talk about the right to free flow of information, we also need to talk about the need for dissemination of correct information," he added.

The minister concluded by expressing his strong belief in the positive role media plays in the world and said sector has immense ability to shape the right public perceptions and perspectives as an effective tool of empowerment.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)