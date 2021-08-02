498 koos were removed in July: Compliance report

The report has been published second month in a row

In accordance with *Rule 4(d) of the of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 of the Government of India, Koo has published a social media Compliance Report for July 2021.

The report for July 2021 shows that of the 3,431 Koos reported by the Community, 14.5 percent (498) were removed, while other action was taken against the rest – 2,933. Similarly, Koo took steps to proactively moderate 65,280 Koos, of which 2.9 percent (1,887) were removed while other action was taken against the rest – 63,393. ‘Other action’ includes overlay, blur, ignore, warn, etc., related to Koos that do not comply with GoI guidelines.

