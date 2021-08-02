498 koos were removed in July: Compliance report

The report has been published second month in a row

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 4:33 PM
koo

In accordance with *Rule 4(d) of the of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 of the Government of India, Koo has published a social media Compliance Report for July 2021.

The report for July 2021 shows that of the 3,431 Koos reported by the Community, 14.5 percent (498) were removed, while other action was taken against the rest – 2,933. Similarly, Koo took steps to proactively moderate 65,280 Koos, of which 2.9 percent (1,887) were removed while other action was taken against the rest – 63,393. ‘Other action’ includes overlay, blur, ignore, warn, etc., related to Koos that do not comply with GoI guidelines.

The report has been published second month in a row.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Digital media Koos Koo compliance report Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
acko

Dentsu Webchutney wins digital & social media mandate for ACKO General Insurance
6 hours ago

josh

If we are not a responsible brand, we won't matter to users: Venkatesh Adavi
9 hours ago

lomotif

Tarun Katial, Ken Cheung elected to Lomotif advisory team
9 hours ago