40% of our revenue will come from digital in the next few years: Anant Goenka

At the e4m Digital 40 under 40 Summit, Goenka spoke about the Indian Express Group’s shift from traditional to digital identity and how the group has scripted its own success story

At the recent e4m Digital 40 under 40 conference held in New Delhi, Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group spoke on the topic “Moving A Legacy Brand To The World of Clicks and Scrolls”. Goenka started by comparing the social and cultural differences between western and Indian societies and how we often get caught up in many social obligations which according to him poses some unique challenges.

He also spoke about the Indian Express Group’s shift from traditional to digital identity and how the group has scripted its own success story. "We are witnessing a huge growth in our online traffic because of the user's demand for credible news beyond commoditised news. We have steadily grown from 120 million users/month to 200 million users per month over the past 16 months. Our “Explained” section alone has grown from 2 million to 17 million users”, he shared

Speaking about the prevailing infodemic and how it affects news organizations, Goenka admitted that it was a big challenge that needs to be addressed. He said that there is high use of bot accounts that replicate the original news content and they want tech platforms like Google to rank the original source higher keeping the bot accounts in mind.

When asked about NYT’s success and if this formula can be replicated in India, Goenka said that the digital media story of India has its own complexity and it will charter a path of its own. Speaking about his vision for the Express Group, Goenka underlined that the group’s focus on digital was big and they will have 40 percent of the revenue coming from digital streams over the next few years.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)