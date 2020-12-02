30 million adults tuned into audio OTT in October 2020: Kantar -VTION report

Affluent, younger and mature audiences are more engaged with OTT audio platforms

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 2, 2020 8:45 AM
kantar

Indians have resumed travelling for both work and leisure. The commuting traffic mostly has their earphones on, pushing the number of adults tuning into audio OTT in October to a whopping 30 million.

The data has come from Kantar. To gauge user preference, Kantar, in collaboration with VTION™, launched an OTT Audience Measurement System in February this year. The first-of-its-kind, passive, continuous audience measurement service provides the industry with key metrics such as reach, time spent, platform and content choices, etc; based on a robust panel of over 9000 consumers across top nine cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Lucknow/Kanpur).

After clocking 23.3 million users in September, 1 out of 2 Android smartphone owners in the nine sampled cities have listened to an OTT audio platform in October 2020 – translating into a reach of 30 million adults.

Turns out, the medium reached its peak during the evening and early night primetime – both on weekdays as well as on the weekends.

“With the growing number of consumers stepping out of the house, we see over 25% increases in audiences in the typical commuting slots. Affluent, younger & mature audiences are more engaged with OTT audio platforms,” the report said.

Top content in terms of reach in the month of October

After the opening up post lockdown, the top 10 list had two new entries. However, it’s the ear-soothing and slow numbers that are still going strong. Interestingly, both males and females seem to prefer slow romantic tracks. However, their preferences are different and only three songs are common across genders.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags music industry Audio OTT Kantar -VTION report
Show comments
You May Also Like
amazon prime video

Amazon Prime Video eyes OTT dominance with aggressive original content slate
1 hour ago

the sway

Infloouhnser launches influencer advertising & marketing agency ‘The Sway’
16 hours ago

Zee5

ZEE5 looks to launch 35+ Originals in H2 FY21
1 day ago