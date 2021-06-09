Myprotein pledges 12% from its sales in May towards India's Covid relief efforts 

In addition to providing monetary support to various charities, the brand will also be donating 500 boxes of its protein brownies to Delhi Police

Global sports nutrition brand, Myprotein , has pledged 12% from its sales in May to a number of local causes in India to help the country in its fight against Covid -19.

So far, 1.25cr has already been raised through the brand’s Impact Week online sales event and a further 12% from Myprotein profits in the UK (where the company is headquartered) will be added to the fund. The money will go to the following charities:



• Milaap COVID -19 Oxygen Relief Fund will receive £37,000/INR 37,00,000/-, as well as additional funds following the brand’s Impact Week sales event



• Myprotein is pledging £30,000/INR 30,00,000/- to the Shri Anandpur Foundation, which will go towards setting up a local oxygen generator plant in Madhya Pradesh



• Khalsa Aid International will also receive £50,000/INR 50,00,000/- to support Covid patients



In addition to the monetary support, Myprotein will also be donating 500 boxes of its Protein Brownies to the Delhi Police

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)