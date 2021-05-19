Amazon US pledges $5M to help India combat Covid-19

As part of this initiative, critical life-saving equipment including 82 anaesthesia ventilators, 1238 BiPAP machines and 60 ventilators have already reached India

Amazon US is sending critical medical equipment worth over $5 million to support hospitals and other COVID care facilities across India.

As India grapples with a severe healthcare crisis due to the second wave of COVID-19, Amazon US is leveraging its scale and resources to support India’s fight against the devastating impact of the pandemic. Amazon US is sending critical medical equipment worth over USD 5 million to support hospitals and other COVID care facilities across India.

As part of this, critical life-saving equipment including 82 anaesthesia ventilators, 1238 BiPAP machines and 60 ventilators have already reached India. The medical equipment will be distributed to Amazon’s on-the-ground community partners such as the American India Foundation, ACT Grants and Swasth, who will distribute to verified hospitals and nonprofit organizations across the country to ensure it reaches communities where it is needed the most.

Additionally, Amazon is donating transportation services to the American non-profit organization India Association of Western Washington and working to support U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and other U.S. nonprofit organizations to help get medical supplies to India.

Amazon is part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Task Force to help India combat COVID-19.

