What goes behind selecting an agency's best bets at Cannes Lions? Panel to discuss today

Cannes Lions, often called the "Oscars of the ad world", is arguably the biggest celebration of creativity within the business. Getting the Cannes' stamp of approval is the highest honour for any creative in the field of advertising.

But the competition for the coveted honour, as one can imagine, is cutthroat. That's why agencies need to carefully cull out the entries that they intend to submit for the festival.

Offering their experts insights into the process are four thought leaders from the Indian adland.

Our august panel today comprises Amit Akali, Co-Founder and Creative Chief at Wondrlab; Mukund Olety, CCO at VMLY&R, Rana Barua, Group CEO at Havas Group India; Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and CCO at 82.5 Communications; and Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Partner and National Creative Director, Dentsu Impact; Keigan Pinto, CCO at FCB Ulka.

The panel will be moderated by e4m's Senior Correspondent Mansi Sharma.

The panel will talk about the processes and discussions that go behind picking an agency's best bet for the festival. Watch as they explain the method behind the madness. Click here to register for this session.

