We caught up with the Worldwide Chief Strategy Officer of PHD at Cannes Lions. Watch him talk about metaverse, ‘creative effectiveness’ and the works that caught his eye this year

Mark Holden, Worldwide Chief Strategy Officer, PHD, took out time to engage in an insightful conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman on Day 4 of the Cannes Lions festival.

He spoke about the hype around metaverse and NFT, ‘creative effectiveness’ being the new term this year, and the emergence of brand activism. We need to focus on the importance of Purpose in every brand's work, Holden said.

The conversation also saw Holden talking about creative challenges in the times of innovations in data and technology.

Watch the full conversation here:

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)