At the ongoing Cannes Lions 2022, e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman caught up with Adam Gerhart, Global CEO of Mindshare, who shared his views on the various trends shaping up the industry.

Talking about the way forward for businesses, Gerhart said agencies need to focus on good growth and not just growth. He also explained how digital transition will only accelerate now and that 50% of the Fortune 500 companies will no longer be there in the next two-three years because they can't transform fast enough.

Gerhart then spoke about his idea of brand purpose, how Mindshare is different from other agencies given the fact that all organisations today have almost similar technologies. He also explained how the pandemic has changed the way the industry functions in the last two years.



Listen in to this very interesting conversation here:

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)