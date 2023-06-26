Don’t worry about the metals, keep doing the great work: Piyush Pandey to Indian adland

Last year’s performance at Cannes Lions, the best in a decade, has led the Indian industry to be taken more seriously than ever, says Aditya Kanthy, CEO and MD, DDB Mudra Group. He is one of the 13 Indian jury members for the festival of creativity this year and will be judging the Creative Effectiveness Lions category.

In a conversation with e4m, Kanthy spoke about why the Indian advertising industry is being recognised by the world, what according to him constitutes a winning campaign, and much more.

Excerpts:

Cannes has 13 creative leaders as jurors. How is the world perceiving the Indian advertising industry?

With our performance at Cannes over the last decade, there is no doubt that the Indian industry is being taken more seriously than ever. It is now expected that we will help raise the standard for the industry at large. This is true for us as a part of the global DDB network as well, with our consistent wins at Cannes over the last few years.

Given the scale at which campaigns operate in India, it is truly exciting to see the power of creativity at work. As one of the world’s few large growing economies, the Indian market is a particularly interesting one in underlining the relationship between creativity and growth.

How has the definition of creativity changed over time?

In the age of AI-driven marketing solutions, mixed reality, hyper-personalisation, performance marketing and a whole suite of emerging technologies and media avenues at our disposal, the one thing that remains unchanged is the definition of creativity. It is still very much about doing things in a different yet relevant way, helping brands get noticed and moving people.

The genius Bill Bernbach said it beautifully, “It took millions of years for man’s instincts to develop. It will take millions more for them to even vary. It is fashionable to talk about changing man. A communicator must be concerned with the unchanging man, with his obsessive drive to survive, to be admired, to succeed, to love, to take care of his own.” Hear, hear!

What constitutes a winning campaign? What criteria will you keep in mind?

In the category that I am judging, it is very clear – demonstrable, disproportionate, business/brand/behavioural (ideally all three) outcomes.

Have the judging parameters changed over time, or from last year?

There is a clear shift towards recognising work that seriously impacts business and culture at scale.

Will parameters like inclusivity and diversity gain brownie points, especially when many brands have been accused of woke washing?

There is no question of brownie points, whether we are serious about it or not. If we are, it will come through in the work. There is no choice in the matter. Work that does not respect inclusivity and diversity has no place in business and culture.

What are you expecting from this year's Cannes?

Considering that I am judging at Cannes for the first time, I am eager to experience a new facet of the festival. With my background as a strategist, I look forward to the conversations that I will have with the other members of the Creative Effectiveness Jury talking about and evaluating the best work in the world.