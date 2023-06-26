Don’t worry about the metals, keep doing the great work: Piyush Pandey to Indian adland
e4m spoke to Ogilvy's Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India on the country’s performance at the just-concluded Cannes Lions 2023
“Many measures determine the creative reputation of a country. I personally believe that India’s performance is extremely healthy despite the fact that it didn’t match last year’s numbers,” said Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman of India of Ogilvy, while sharing his thoughts on Indian adland’s performance at the festival of creativity this year.
According to Pandey, the number of metals will follow but the work should keep getting better and better.
“We have seen many agencies this year join the frames of Cannes Lions but above all the Indian advertising industry has grown by leaps and bounds,” he noted.
“I have met many people in Cannes and from what I gather by their tone and the way they speak about us, India has undoubtedly come a long way from where it was 25 years ago.
“My message to the industry is - don’t worry about the numbers, keep doing great work and the awards will follow.”
Cannes Lions 2023 concluded last week with the Indian contingent bringing home 25 metals (2 Gold, 10 Silver and 12 Bronze). Ogilvy India also brought home the prestigious Grand Prix. Last year India had bagged 47 metals.
Cannes Lions: Inside Enormous Advertising’s entries with Ashish Khazanchi
The Managing Partner of Enormous Advertising talks to e4m about the agency’s two entries for the festival of creativity
By exchange4media Staff | May 10, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
This year, the expectation from the Indian contingent at Cannes Lions is higher and for reasons well known. Enormous Advertising has too put its best foot forward with its entries – ‘Silence is a Luxury’ for Asahi India Glass and ‘Tested Like Samsonite’.
Sharing more on campaigns to e4m was Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner at Enormous Advertising.
“It is one of the most popular campaigns and the marketing as well as the creative community really liked it. It's an old-school kind of campaign which is the best part about it. The way the story unfolded itself, it was interesting. I hope the jury loves it too. We did our best and it has reached people.”
“The whole point was Asahi needs to get attention. We brought the narrative to a sharper result. This gave the brand a lot of organic love”, he stated.
Enormous is also promoting Samsonite's most recent influencer campaign, "Tested like Samsonite," in which the brand enlisted influencers to discuss the six different tests - endurance, functionality, reliability, durability, and others, and to assist in establishing a soft emotional connection with consumers by positioning the company as a brand of stature and history.
Talking about the campaign, Khazanchi said, “It is not like any other influencer campaign or follows the usual format of an influencer promoting a product. It is not like that because we are taking a base narrative and we are building through various things that people are doing. We have not collaborated with them for their reach alone but for what they can do to enhance the narrative. We got the influencers to do all sorts of things with the product to prove the ‘Tested Like Samsonite’ narrative.”
Asked about this year's expectations, he said, “We have participated and hope for the best. We will always aspire to do the work people like and do the work that we like doing. Good work must get its hot out there, if it wins amazing, if it doesn’t we did our best!”
The Indian advertising industry is being taken more seriously now than ever: Aditya Kanthy
The CEO and MD of DDB Mudra Group, who is one of the 13 Indian jury members at Cannes Lions this year, speaks to e4m about his excitement and expectations from the festival of creativity
By Tanzila Shaikh | May 5, 2023 8:56 AM | 3 min read
Last year’s performance at Cannes Lions, the best in a decade, has led the Indian industry to be taken more seriously than ever, says Aditya Kanthy, CEO and MD, DDB Mudra Group. He is one of the 13 Indian jury members for the festival of creativity this year and will be judging the Creative Effectiveness Lions category.
In a conversation with e4m, Kanthy spoke about why the Indian advertising industry is being recognised by the world, what according to him constitutes a winning campaign, and much more.
Excerpts:
Cannes has 13 creative leaders as jurors. How is the world perceiving the Indian advertising industry?
With our performance at Cannes over the last decade, there is no doubt that the Indian industry is being taken more seriously than ever. It is now expected that we will help raise the standard for the industry at large. This is true for us as a part of the global DDB network as well, with our consistent wins at Cannes over the last few years.
Given the scale at which campaigns operate in India, it is truly exciting to see the power of creativity at work. As one of the world’s few large growing economies, the Indian market is a particularly interesting one in underlining the relationship between creativity and growth.
How has the definition of creativity changed over time?
In the age of AI-driven marketing solutions, mixed reality, hyper-personalisation, performance marketing and a whole suite of emerging technologies and media avenues at our disposal, the one thing that remains unchanged is the definition of creativity. It is still very much about doing things in a different yet relevant way, helping brands get noticed and moving people.
The genius Bill Bernbach said it beautifully, “It took millions of years for man’s instincts to develop. It will take millions more for them to even vary. It is fashionable to talk about changing man. A communicator must be concerned with the unchanging man, with his obsessive drive to survive, to be admired, to succeed, to love, to take care of his own.” Hear, hear!
What constitutes a winning campaign? What criteria will you keep in mind?
In the category that I am judging, it is very clear – demonstrable, disproportionate, business/brand/behavioural (ideally all three) outcomes.
Have the judging parameters changed over time, or from last year?
There is a clear shift towards recognising work that seriously impacts business and culture at scale.
Will parameters like inclusivity and diversity gain brownie points, especially when many brands have been accused of woke washing?
There is no question of brownie points, whether we are serious about it or not. If we are, it will come through in the work. There is no choice in the matter. Work that does not respect inclusivity and diversity has no place in business and culture.
What are you expecting from this year's Cannes?
Considering that I am judging at Cannes for the first time, I am eager to experience a new facet of the festival. With my background as a strategist, I look forward to the conversations that I will have with the other members of the Creative Effectiveness Jury talking about and evaluating the best work in the world.
Cannes Lions: Here’s what Talented.agency is sending for the festival of creativity
We take a look at the entries - Swiggy’s ‘Why is this a Swiggy ad’ and Cleartrip’s Code Print campaign
By exchange4media Staff | May 3, 2023 9:24 AM | 3 min read
This year, the Indian advertising industry is all geared up to meet the expectations around Cannes Lions after last year’s resounding success. Continuing with our series on the entries from India this year, we look at Talented.agency’s two entries at Cannes Lions 2023.
We reached out to PG Aditya, Co-founder at Talented.agency, to know more about their entries for the festival. Talented is sending two entries - Swiggy’s Why is this a Swiggy ad and Cleartrip’s Code Print Ad. It should be noted that PG Aditya’s work at dentsu Creative got the agency the ‘Agency of the Year’ award with Unfiltered History bagging many more.
Why is this a Swiggy ad
Last year in October, Swiggy, the food delivery app, posted a retro-futuristic style ad with many iconic elements like the Gulab Jamun uncle, Instamart paper bag, Bisleri 5-litre bottles, and the dubious satellite image forward of India lit up during Diwali in it.
Netizens had a rollicking time on Swiggy's social media pages after the food delivery app posted a cryptic image with the question "Why is this a Swiggy ad?" The internet obliged and has been commenting on Swiggy's Twitter thread and Instagram comment section. After all, there's a Rs 1 lakh Swiggy money reward for the craziest theory.
drop your wildest and funniest theories with hashtag #WITASA to tell us why is this a swiggy ad and WIN 1 LAKH IN SWIGGY MONEY ?? pic.twitter.com/87IbYh1v2J— Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 13, 2022
Netizens were asked to come up with the craziest answers to the question with the hashtag #WITASA (Why is it a Swiggy ad?). The campaign website (www.whyisthisaswiggyad.com) is designed to help fans of the campaign explore each element in extreme detail and unlock hidden clues that will help them crack the mystery.
Speaking on the process, Teresa Sebastian, creative at Talented, said, “It was the most enjoyable creative process, with relentless hours of making plots and sub-plots and weaving a story that you’d hear only once in your lifetime. The inspiration was 50s illustration style and sci-fi comics and movie posters (think Other Worlds, Space Man, At the Earth's Core). It was a conscious choice to make the visual an illustration to break the monotony and also to fully justify the madness we had in our minds. And of course, it took a village. Right from a fantastic client team, who was the secret sauce in making this campaign come alive at its creative best, to my colleagues at T6D and to partners like illustrator Nishikant Palande and website partner Kalpit Dwivedi.”
Cleartrip’s Code Print Ad
To encourage people to think outside of their city simply by making smarter decisions during this sale season, Cleartrip launched a print advertisement designed by Talented.agency in association with Web Dimension.
This advertisement from Cleartrip attempts to make people rethink their spending strategy and encourages them to tour the world instead of buying unneeded goods at a time when the newspapers are flooded with a torrent of sale season ads screaming hefty discounts and price reduction.
The other standout feature was a website called ortraveloncleartrip.com, where users may scan any sale advertisement seen on any page of a newspaper (or elsewhere) to access a travel deal from Cleartrip for the same price. When the page is scanned, offers for domestic and international travel, 3-star hotels, and upscale accommodations appear.
Cannes Lions: Amrita Randhawa nominated Jury President - Creative Strategy
Mahesan M., Executive Creative Director, Brand Experience & Activation, Cheil Worldwide, added to Shortlist Jury
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 29, 2023 7:50 AM | 1 min read
Cannes Lions has announced its 2023 Shortlisting Jury with 197 experts from the creative industries.
Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia, has been nominated jury president for Creative Strategy.
Mahesan M., Executive Creative Director, Brand Experience & Activation, Cheil Worldwide has also been added to the Shortlist Jury, which brings the total number of Indians in this category to 8.
The Indian names in the shortlist jury include:
- Shekhar Badve, Founder Director, LOKUS DESIGN PVT. LTD.
- Sumeli Chatterjee, Sr. Director, Integrated Marketing & Experiences (IMX), THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, INDIA & SOUTH WEST ASIA
- Binaifer Dulani, Creative and Founding Member, Talented, India
- Ronak Chugh, Director, Rooted Films, India
- Mahesh Ambaliya, Creative Director, VMLY&R, India
- Moumita Pal, Senior Creative Director, FCB, India
- Jini Mathai, Regional Head-Southeast Asia, Havas Health and You, Southeast Asia
- Mahesan M., Executive Creative Director, Brand Experience & Activation, Cheil Worldwide
Cannes Lions: Filmmaker Spike Lee is Festival’s first Creative Maker of the Year
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity celebrates its 70th edition with this honorary award celebrating the creative maker
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 28, 2023 9:09 AM | 3 min read
Cannes Lions has announced the first honorary Creative Maker of the Year award as part of the 70th edition of the International Festival of Creativity. The inaugural award will be presented at the Festival to legendary filmmaker, screenwriter, actor and producer, Spike Lee.
When the Festival was founded in 1954, the original Lion was created to recognise world-class creativity in TV and Cinema advertising. Seventy years later, this award honours that heritage, and will celebrate an increasingly broad mix of creative makers who will bring ideas to life in to the future.
Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS, said: “We know that world-class creative work takes so much to deliver. Since its inception, Cannes Lions has always been about the makers and the creatives who walk through walls to realise their vision. Going forward, this award will honour creative makers, from any discipline who are inspirational beacons for our whole community. In our 70th year, it seems appropriate that the inaugural Creative Maker award should go to a director. It’s a huge honour to present Spike Lee, one of the most influential figures in contemporary cinema and culture, with this accolade live at the Festival. Spike embodies the spirit of this award as a maker that strives to make creative stories and show the world what they can only see in their imaginations.”
The award, supported by Black At Cannes, honours multi-Lion award winner Spike Lee, whose unparalleled body of work has made an indelible mark on filmmaking, television and the creative industry. And as the founder of his own creative agency, Spike DDB, his mission has been to help brands change the world by keeping pace with culture.
Commenting on receiving the award, Spike Lee, filmmaker, screenwriter, actor, and producer, said: “I’m honored to accept the inaugural Cannes Lions Creative Maker of the Year award for my contributions to the advertising industry, but a reminder: “We keep having these obstacles, these hurdles, we have to face and we have to keep knocking them down”. I said this in 1997 and still say it today.”
Lee’s career spans over 30 years, receiving five Oscar nominations for: Do The Right Thing, 4 Little Girls, and the critically acclaimed hit feature BlacKkKlansman that he co-wrote and directed, going on to win the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2018. He was also awarded an Honorary Oscar in 2015 for his lifetime achievement and contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences.
Lee is also known for his legendary Jordan Brand TV commercials and marketing campaigns with Michael Jordan. Commenting on the award and Spike's legacy as a world-renowned creative maker, Shannon Watkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Jordan Brand, said: "Spike’s focus on telling stories, combined with his ability to capture the pulse of Black Culture sets him apart from others in the industry. Spike created iconic memories, and helped to build the soul of what Jordan Brand represents. Maybe the shoes on our feet wouldn’t make us jump as high as MJ, but just for a moment, we might feel the confidence and self-belief of the greatest to ever do it.”
Peter O Ukhurebor, Founder of Black At Cannes, commented: "Spike Lee is a creative role model who has paved the way for so many black creatives. The Creative Maker of the Year award inspires us to continue spearheading the creation of pathways for diverse voices and promoting inclusion and equity across the global creative industry. We applaud the partnership."
Inside DDB Mudra’s Cannes Lions entries: BotHard and The Hire
Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, takes us through the two entries that they are sending for the festival and why have they chosen the same
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 26, 2023 12:48 PM | 4 min read
This year, the Indian advertising industry is all geared up to meet the expectations around Cannes Lions after last year’s resounding success. Continuing with our series on the entries from India this year, we look at DDB Mudra’s two of their five entries.
Three of the entries that the agency is sending are - McDonald's 'EatQual' and Stayfree's 'It's just a period' in the category of creative effectiveness. They will also be sending an entry in the in the newly formed gaming category - BGMI's 'Machine-gun Mouth'.
Here, Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, takes us through two of the other entries.
MTV India’s BotHard
The campaign will be sent for four categories - Direct, Entertainment Lion for Music, Radio & Audio, Social & Influencer. The agency created BotHard, an AI-based rapper, to introduce rap to the youth in a country where film music dominates. It is built on the GPT3 platform and can imitate the rhyme schemes and patterns used by various rappers. So, it can generate lyrics that match the style of the chosen rapper for any word you input as a prompt. The generated lyrics are then converted into vocals using a text-to-speech engine and added to a rap beat. While the vocal track is being created, a lyric video is also generated parallelly to produce the final track.
On the brief, Matthew said, “The idea was to build an interactive way to allow participation and involve people to experience the rap scene themselves. The success of BotHard drove conversations beyond the platform and attracted scores of curious audiences, resulting in unprecedented organic traction. The campaign served as an example of MTV India's constantly evolving repertoire of tech-first consumer experiences.”
An example of BotHard -
https://youtube.com/shorts/kcDuZvkiqcs?feature=share
Speaking about the challenges they faced, Matthew said, “The challenges while creating BotHard AI rapper were to balance authenticity while appealing to a broader audience. It meant striking a balance between not alienating the masses by being too niche, but also not being too watered-down that people who influence the category don't find it worth their time.”
The campaign was effective in achieving its strategic objective of taking hip-hop to the masses since its innovations were enjoyed by the genre's occasional listeners, who then went on to consume the content and champion it. This campaign resulted in the creation of over 350K rap videos. MTV Hustle Season 2.0 experienced a 9-fold increase in digital views from Season 1, with over 2 billion views.
Indeed - The Hire
The campaign will be entered into two categories - Creative B2B and Film. The campaign is a set of three films talking about the wrong hires and how Indeed is fixing that problem. Speaking about the brief, Matthew said, “Having entered India in 2017, Indeed was a relatively new player in a cluttered category and suffered from a lack of awareness. To create differentiation and build awareness, we decided to talk to an audience that went largely unnoticed: recruiters, particularly those within the SMB sector, which is one of the fastest-growing segments in the country and is characterized by inefficient and informal hiring processes.”
The campaign reached 55 million unique audiences, creating over 130 million impressions. The average click-through rate for the campaign assets ranged between 0.43% to 0.65%, significantly higher than the usual range of 0.04% to 0.08%. In the post-campaign Q4 period, the Indeed app on average witnessed over 2.9 million downloads monthly, which was 2x more than Q1.
“For the first time in the brand’s history in India, Indeed secured an app installation growth rate surpassing that of our competing brands who were more established in the Indian market than us,” he said.
Matthew also said that they have always been very picky about the work that they send to the festival. Cannes Lion 2023 is set to happen from June 19-23.
Cannes Lions 2023: 7 Indians on shortlisting jury
197 experts from across 58 markets will be shortlisting world-class creative work
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 25, 2023 6:38 PM | 10 min read
Cannes Lions has announced a line-up of global experts from across the creative industries who will shortlist world-class creative work. The shortlisted work will go on to be judged, awarded and celebrated on the global stage during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from 19-23 June 2023.
The 7 Indians on the jury are:
- Binaifer Dulani, Creative and Founding Member, Talented, India
- Moumita Pal, Senior Creative Director, FCB, India
- Shekhar Badve, Founder Director, Lokus Design Pvt. Ltd., India
- Ronak Chugh, Director, Rooted Films, India
- Mahesh Ambaliya, Creative Director, VMLY&R, India
- Sumeli Chatterjee, Sr. Director, Integrated Marketing & Experiences (IMX), The Coca-Cola Company, India & South West Asia
- Jini Mathai, Regional Head-Southeast Asia, Havas Health and You, Southeast Asia
Announced today are 197 experts from across 58 markets, representing the global industry’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines. The Cannes Lions Shortlisting Juries will take part in judging entries remotely from their home locations worldwide.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, comments, “The first round of judging, which establishes the Cannes Lions shortlist is critical. We have a world-class line up of exceptional talent, and experts from around the world who bring much commitment and expertise to the important task in hand. I’d like to extend my gratitude for their hard work in curating the work that will go on to be awarded and recognised at the Festival this year.”
The 2023 Shortlisting Jury members have been named as:
Classic Track
Film Lions:
Andreas Tatzreiter, CEO, Executive Creative Director, Spießer & Spinner, Austria,
Anisa Dzindo, Executive Producer / Producer, B-Reel Films, Sweden,
Anne Boothroyd, Executive Creative Director, Freelance (previously Dentsu Creative), New Zealand
Bart Vande Maele, Head of Production, Happiness, Belgium
Binaifer Dulani, Creative and Founding Member, Talented, India
Cj de Silva-Ong, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\SMP, The Philippines
Corinna Martínez, Head of Production, Mastodonte, Mexico
David Caballero, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Spain
Eirik Sørensen, Creative, TRY, Norway
Francisco Bledel, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Argentina, LATAM
Helen King, Digital Director Creative, adidas, Global
Hiroyo Kanehako, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
Jake O'Driscoll, Creative Director, Boys + Girls, Ireland
Jin Yang, Creative Partner, Leo Burnett, Taiwan
Johanna Lubin, Global Marketing Manager, Brand Purpose, Social Impact & Community, Global
Juan Rueda, Director and Partner, Akira Cine, Colombia
Marielle Wilsdorf, Chief Creative Officer, GGH MullenLowe GmbH, Germany
Miguel Bemfica, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, MENA
Nopharit Dusadeedumkoeng, Deputy Executive Creative Director, Wolf Bkk, Thailand
Tim Fremmich Andresen, Creative Director, NORD DDB, Denmark
Volkan Dalkilic, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Turkiye, Turkey
Outdoor Lions:
Ahmed Mustafa, Executive Creative Director, Adcom Leo Burnett, Pakistan
Akama Davies, VP, Global Solutions and Operations, GroupM Nexus, Global
Alan Hairong Ji, CMO & VP, Focus Media, China & Japan
Andrew Brunton, Managing Director, EMEA, Billups, EMEA
Angie Tijam-Tohid, Executive Creative Director, Havas Ortega Group, The Philippines
Arah Kim, Associate Creative Director, Wieden+Kennedy, Mexico
Damisa Ongsiriwattana, Co-Founder / Chief Creative Officer, SOUR Bangkok, Thailand
Damon Stapleton, Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys, New Zealand
Donevan Chew, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Immerse, Malaysia
Finnja Skornia, Creative Director, DDB Group, Germany
Gerardo Vazquez, Creative Director, VMLY&R, Puerto Rico
Ivo Purvis, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Portugal
Juan Gómez, Brand Manager, Banco de Bogotá, Colombia
Laura Villanueva Chávez, Brand, Communications & Insight Manager, Mibanco, Peru
Man Wai Wong, VP, Group Creative Director, Design, Leo Burnett, Canada
Manuel Wenzel, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Switzerland AG, Switzerland
Moumita Pal, Senior Creative Director, FCB, India
Nayeli Kremb, Creative Director, Perfect Fools, Sweden
Nicolas Gaspart, Copywriter, mortierbrigade, Belgium
Nicolas Geahchan, Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, Qatar
Pia Lystad, Art Director, POL, Norway
Yoofi Breww, Creative Director, MullenLowe Accra, Ghana
Print & Publishing Lions:
Carlos Fernandez Oxte, Head of Creative / Executive Creative Director, Archer Troy, Mexico
Ida Gronblom, Executive Creative Director, FCB, USA
Maria Lujan Donaire, Executive Creative Director, HOY by Havas, LATAM
Nadia Charif, Senior Art Director, Dentsu Creative, Italy
Ravi Shanker, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, Indonesia
Rianna Woods, Senior Art Director, Wunderman Thompson, UK
Radio & Audio Lions:
Carol Lambert, Creative Director, Creative Consultant, Ireland
Francisco Cavada, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, Chile
Leen Renders, Director, Het Geluidshuis, Belgium
Nathalie Hasson, Head of Audio Narrative & Podcasts, HRCLS, France
Oje Ojeaga, CEO / Chief Creative Officer, Up In The Sky, Nigeria
Pipo Morano, Executive Creative Director, Grey, LATAM
Craft Track
Design Lions:
Aurélie Scalabre, Creative Director, BETC, France
Haoxi Lv, Senior Design Expert, Ant Group, Mainland China
Jonathan Johnsongriffin, VP, Global Brand Creative, Google Brand Studio, Google, Global
Mohammed Sehly, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Saudi Arabia
Prue Jones, Design and Creative Director, Accenture Song, Australia
Shekhar Badve, Founder Director, Lokus Design Pvt. Ltd., India
Film Craft Lions:
Aaron Leung, Head of Copy, Bates Pan Gulf LLC, UAE
Adrian Aspani, General Manager, LaDoble, Buenos Aires, Ciudad de Mexico, Madrid, Miami
Anne Akande, VFX Producer, Unini Productions Limited, UK
Belén Garau, Founder / Service Producer, The Local Production Company, Spain
Christina Yu, Director, Merchant, Canada
Damir Ciglar, Co Founder / CEO, Imago Ogilvy, SEE
Deh Bastos, Creative Director, Publicis Brasil, LATAM
Ewan Yap, Creative Director, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Mainland China
Fiona King, Global Director of Production, Sweetshop, Global
Jeana Theron-Khoury, Film Director, Darling Films, South Africa
Karim Naceur, Global Head of Tv Production, BETC, Global
Kimberly Chin, Founder / Creative / Composer, Pitch Audio+Magic, Malaysia
Linnea Roxeheim, Director, Giants & Toys, Sweden
Martin Furze, Creative Director & Director, Bacon Production, Global
Ronak Chugh, Director, Rooted Films, India
Santiago Chaumont, Director, Central Films, Mexico
Shima Green, Director / Photographer, Craft Worldwide, USA
Silvia Bergamaschi, Senior Producer, Indiana Production SPA, Italy
Stylianos Cotionis, CEO and Executive Producer, Foss Productions, Greece
Tobias Fueter, Co-Founder & Director, stories AG, Switzerland
Wuthisak Anarnkaporn, Film Director / Founder, FACTORY 01, Thailand
Industry Craft Lions:
Atiya Zaidi, Managing Director / Executive Creative Director, BBDO, Pakistan
Davor Bruketa, Chief Creative Officer, Bruketa&Zinic&Grey, Croatia
Mahesh Ambaliya, Creative Director, VMLY&R, India
Marie-Elaine Benoit, Creative Director, Branding & Design, Sid Lee, Canada
Pedro Americo, Executive Creative Director, McCann, Germany
Sally Anderson, Creative Director, MetaDesign, China
Engagement Track | In partnership with LinkedIn
Direct Lions:
Adrian Yeap, Executive Creative Director, Publicis, Singapore
Agnieszka Klimczak, Creative Partner, FCB&theMilkman, Poland
Anke Roell, Head of Copy, HeimatTBWA\, Germany
Ben Sever, Chief Creative Officer, Co-CEO, and Partner, Havas, Israel
Carla Leveratto, Head of Creative Works, Google, Italy
Christel Chong, Creative Director, DDB, Hong Kong SAR
Diana Ceausu-Caverly, Global Chief Strategy Officer, MRM, Global
Ebba Grenninger, Deputy CEO and Creative Director, Jung Relations, Sweden
Jake Barrow, Group Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R, Australia
Jorge Eliecer Pinto, Executive Creative Director, MullenLowe SSP3, Colombia
Kimmy Liu, Executive Creative Director, Cheil PengTai Beijing, Mainland China
Luis Enriquez, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Mexico
Lulo Calio, Chief Creative Officer & Founding Partner, Togetherwith, Argentina
Magd El Sherif, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, matter, Egypt
Manuel Ostyn, Creative Partner, Joe Public, Belgium
Matilda Egere-Cooper, Editorial Director, Dentsu Creative, UK
Rene Verbong, Executive Creative Director, DEPT®, The Netherlands
Rita-Maria Spielvogel, Creative Director, BBDO Wien, Austria
Roehl Sanchez, Chief Creative Officer, BIMM, Canada
Sergio Franco Tosso, Executive Creative Director, Fahrenheit DDB, Peru
Vincent Montocchio, Executive Creative Director, CIRCUS!, Mauritius
Whitney Michel, Executive Creative Director, Uniworld Group, South Africa
Media Lions:
Abelardo Ibanez, CEO, Zenith Media, Spain
Alicia Lorenzo, SVP Revenue Growth & Corporate Communication Director, Ignis Media Agency, Argentina
Ami Qian, CEO, Carat China, Mainland China
Clare Trafankowska, Managing Director, iProspect, dentsu, South Africa
Elda Choucair, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, MENA
Emilie Perrier, VP Havas Play Content & Media Partnerships, HAVAS PLAY, France
Ender Buruk, CEO, Mindshare, EMEA
Gaurav Virkar, P&G Global Media Leader, Procter & Gamble, Global
Helen Galanis, CEO, Initiative, Canada
Isabelle Dacz, CEO, Wavemaker, The Netherlands
Karine Ysebrant de Lendonck, Chief Media Officer, Publicis Groupe, Belgium
Kelly Rosnell-Shand, Client Partner, Spark Foundry NZ, New Zealand
Miguel Pava, CEO, PHD, Costa Rica
Morten Flamand, CEO, EssenceMediacom, Sweden
Naomi Michael, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Asia Pacific, IPG Mediabrands, APAC
Rasmus Philip, Senior Strategist, Uncle Grey, Denmark
Stacy Ann Effs, Senior Director, Strategy, Hearts & Science, USA
Stephen Onaivi, Managing Director, OMD Ghana (mediaReachOMD), Ghana
Takamasa Hirai, Planning Creative Director, ADK Marketing Solutions, Japan
Tal Kedmi, CEO, Reflect Media, Israel
Thomas Jamet, CEO, IPG Mediabrands & UM, France
Valentina Vieira, VP Marketing, Alpina, Colombia
PR Lions:
Carol Yeung, Managing Director, Golin, Hong Kong SAR
Carol Warui, Deputy Managing Partner Public Relations & Influence, Ogilvy Africa, Kenya
Damián Martínez Lahitou, CEO & Founder, Feedback PR, Argentina
Deborah De Klerck, Managing Director, Famous Relations, Belgium
Higinio Martínez, GM & Consejero Delegado, Omnicom PR Group, Spain & Portugal
Ivo Půr, Managing Director, Hero & Outlaw a.s., Czech Republic
Jacqueline Bosselaar, CEO, HPB | Het PR Bureau, The Netherlands
Jorg Riommi, Chief Creative Officer Central & Eastern Europe, Publicis Groupe, CEE
Razan Karim, Senior Communications Director, Red Havas Middle East, UAE
Ruxandra Papuc, Executive Creative Director, McCann, Romania
Sandrine Cormary, General Manager, Omnicom PR Group, France
Social & Influencer Lions:
Alberto Quirós, Chief Creative Officer, Jotabequ Grey, Costa Rica
Angelica Alvarado Ariza, VP Beyond Core, AbInbev, Colombia
Baba Touré, Founder, Hammerfest, EMEA
Carla El Maalouli, Marketing consultant, Freelance, MENA
Christina So, Group Digital Planning Director, FCB Aotearoa, New Zealand
Eoin Sherry, Global Executive Creative Director, LePub, Global
Helen Lee, Agency Lead, LinkedIn, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan
Jennifer Hyland, Senior Director, Edelman, Ireland
Lorraine Ann Garcia, Social Media Lead, lululemon, APAC
Mami Koyama, Copywriter / Creative Planner, Dentsu, Japan
Michael Messer, Creative Director, Jung von Matt DONAU, Austria
Niat Asfaw Graca, General Manager, Serviceplan Bubble GmbH, Germany
Omaga Idirigbe, Executive Creative Director, DDB, Nigeria
Pablo Ferrari, Executive Creative Director, Independent, Mexico
Phindile Phiri, Director - Assets Influencer Partnerships Africa, The Coca-Cola Company, South Africa
Rahmon Agbaje, Co-Founder, Loud Parade, UK
Entertainment Track | In partnership with ESL FACEIT Group
Entertainment Lions:
Caroline Petruccelli, Head of Agency Production, Publicis Groupe, France
Devin Baker, Creative Director, 72andSunny, USA
Jason Fashade, Managing Director, Social & Experience, Ogilvy, Hong Kong SAR
Matias Anríquez, Creative Director, Wolf BCPP, Chile
Sumeli Chatterjee, Sr. Director, Integrated Marketing & Experiences (IMX), The Coca-Cola Company, India & South West Asia
Zizwe Vundla, CMO, Safaricom, East Africa
Experience Track
Brand Experience & Activation Lions:
Ashley Knight, Strategy Director, Jam3, The Netherlands
Chantal Silva Zúñiga, Digital Creative Director, DDB, Mexico
Doug Muir, Executive Creative Director, Proof, Canada
Genevieve Hoey, Creative Lead ANZ, 72andSunny, ANZ
Hasib Hasan Chowdhury, Sr. Group Creative Director, Adcomm Ltd., Bangladesh
HyungKyun Oh, Executive Creative Director, the.WATERMELON, APAC
Joachim Kortlepel, Executive Creative Director & Partner, Jung von Matt AG, Germany
Josefina Casellas, Executive Creative Director SS LATAM, R/GA, LATAM
Kazz Ishihara, Group Executive Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup, Japan
Keith Manning, Executive Creative Director, TBWA Hunt Lascaris, South Africa
Lucía Angulo, Head of Creative Business, Accenture Song, Spain
Mahesan M., Executive Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, APAC
Mauricio Sarmiento, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett Colombia / Publicis Groupe Panamá, LATAM
Paolo Garcia, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, Vietnam
Peter Lund, Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global
Piotr Osinski, Regional Creative Director, VMLY&R, Poland
Rikke Sofie Jacobsen, Creative, POL Oslo, Norway
Rosana Vilcarromero, Head of Marketing, PlazaVea, Peru
Tamara Greene, Managing Director, Global Brands, Havas Creative Group, Global
Tulan Ma, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO China, Mainland China
Yasmina Boustani, Creative Director, Leo Burnett, UAE
Health Track
Health & Wellness Lions:
Annikka Koivu, Director, Health, wellbeing and food, Kaiku Group Ltd, Finland
Brian Wang, SVP, Head of Health, Edelman China, Mainland China
Emuron Alemu, Chief Creative Officer, The Quollective, Kenya
Gretel Lanner, Regional VP Latin America, Edgewell Personal Care, LATAM
Jayesh Nair, Digital Acceleration Lead, EMEA, Bayer Consumer Health, EMEA
Jini Mathai, Regional Head-Southeast Asia, Havas Health and You, Southeast Asia
Kai Baumann, Associate Creative Director, IPG Health, Germany
Lori Bullock, SVP, Executive Producer, Digitas Health, USA
Louise Ljungberg, Deputy CEO, ABBY.WORLD, Sweden
Mandie van der Merwe, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, Australia
Shamel Washington, Associated Creative Director - Health Equity, Deloitte Digital, USA
