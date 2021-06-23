Cannes Lions Day 3: Ogilvy India grabs a Bronze Creative Data Lion for #NotJustACadburyAd

Yesterday, on Day 2 of Cannes Lions, the agency had picked a Silver for Dove’s #StopTheBeautyTest campaign

Ogilvy India has picked its second Lion at Cannes Festival of Creativity -- a bronze Creative Data Lion for #NotJustACadburyAd campaign. The campaign was done for Cadbury Celebrations.

The 2020 Diwali campaign was a data-driven one to highlight the spirit of generosity in action.

The brand designed a truly unique real-time data experience in a Cadbury ad where it advertised not just for itself but also for thousands of small businesses across India.

The displayed small stores in the ad changed based on the location in which the ad was being viewed. Therefore, a person viewing the ad in Pune would be guided to small stores in Pune, in their vicinity. Similarly, a person in Mumbai or Delhi, would see the names of the small stores in his vicinity.

In short, Cadbury custom-designed hundreds of versions of the same ad, with the relevant geo-targeting based on pin codes. And developed an algorithm that served an ad customized to the viewer based on their geo location. In order to execute this multi-platform activation campaign, Cadbury reached out to 1800+ local retailers across 260+ pin codes in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Indore & Pune.

