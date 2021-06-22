Cannes Lions 2021: DDB Mudra Mumbai wins a Gold in Creative Strategy

Both Dentsu Webchutney and Ogilvy won Silver Lion each

Updated: Jun 22, 2021 6:10 PM
Cannes Lions

It seems like there is no stopping for India at Cannes Lions 2021 as the country has picked three more metals in the Creative Strategy category, including one Gold and two Silver Lions.

‘Project Free Period’ by DDB Mudra for Stayfree has won the agency’s first Gold at this year’s fest, in the audience insight sub-category.

Dentsu Webchutney’s 8-bit Journo, continuing its winning run, has added one more Silver Lion to its tally. It cinched the metal in the media/entertainment sub-category.

And lastly, Dove #StopTheBeautyTest campaign by Ogilvy Mumbai has won a Silver in the FMCG subcategory.

Other shortlists from India in the category included, ‘H for Handwashing’ by Lowe Lintas, ‘Honor the Donor’ by Leo Burnett, and Ariel ‘#ShareTheLoad for Equal Sleep Case Study’ by BBDO.

