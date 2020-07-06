Zoo Media elevates Rishabh Khatter as Business Head of The Rabbit Hole

Zoo Media’s video content solutions agency, The Rabbit Hole, has promoted Rishabh Khatter as the Business Head of the agency.

Zoo Media is the media network which owns seven agency brands, including the flagship digital agency FoxyMoron.

Khatter will be responsible for leading the vertical’s business operations in India and contributing to the overall growth. He has over 7 years of experience in creative content and technology and has been associated with Zoo Media for close to 5 years.

In his tenure with Zoo Media, Khatter has led some prominent projects for clients like Netflix India, Hersheys, Kraft Heinz India, Maybelline New York, Burger King, Volvo, Dyson, HBO India, Amazon and Colgate.

Speaking on the appointment, Pratik Gupta, Co-founder, FoxyMoron and Zoo Media, said: “Rishabh is one of the founding members of The Rabbit Hole. The business has seen unprecedented growth over the last few years and is today one of India’s leading video content solutions agencies. With Rishabh at the helm, we feel proud of the work that they have been able to do, and the path that we’re on. As a network, we’re confident of The Rabbit Hole’s progress under Rishabh’s leadership and we’re excited to go down The Rabbit Hole, together.”

Prior to joining Zoo Media, he was Creative Conceptualizer and Copywriter at Wizcraft International Entertainment for close to three years.

Commenting on his new role, Khatter said: “I am excited to take up this role. Our journey so far has been about experimenting and delivering work that makes waves in the brand & branded content ecosystems. Our vision is to create a future-focussed content burrow which works across various formats, bringing together the best talent in the industry that uses human and marketing insights to create compelling stories. I am also chuffed about the team that we’ve managed to put together during the last few years and the mad hatter solutions we’ve managed to create. Looking forward to continuing on this journey with The Rabbit Hole & Zoo Media.”