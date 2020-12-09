Zomato's Gaurav Verma joins PharmEasy as CMO

Verma was associated with companies like Tata Tea Limited, Lenovo and ITC Foods in the past

Updated: Dec 9, 2020 1:42 PM
gaurav verma

Former Zomato chief marketing officer Gaurav Verma has joined online pharmacy platform PharmEasy as chief marketing officer. He had quit Zomato in November.

"Delighted to announce that I am joining the excellent team at PharmEasy! They have built a phenomenal quirky brand and am super excited to see what new heights we can take it to," Verma announced in a LinkedIn post.

Verma had joined Zomato as chief marketing officer - branding in April 2019. Subsequently, he was promoted to Global Growth Head - Diningout in November 2019. He became full-time CMO in April 2020.

Prior to Zomato, Verma had spent almost a decade at PepsiCo in different roles. In his 15-year career, he has also worked with companies like Tata Tea Limited, Lenovo and ITC Foods.

