Zomato's Gaurav Verma joins PharmEasy as CMO
Verma was associated with companies like Tata Tea Limited, Lenovo and ITC Foods in the past
Former Zomato chief marketing officer Gaurav Verma has joined online pharmacy platform PharmEasy as chief marketing officer. He had quit Zomato in November.
"Delighted to announce that I am joining the excellent team at PharmEasy! They have built a phenomenal quirky brand and am super excited to see what new heights we can take it to," Verma announced in a LinkedIn post.
Verma had joined Zomato as chief marketing officer - branding in April 2019. Subsequently, he was promoted to Global Growth Head - Diningout in November 2019. He became full-time CMO in April 2020.
Prior to Zomato, Verma had spent almost a decade at PepsiCo in different roles. In his 15-year career, he has also worked with companies like Tata Tea Limited, Lenovo and ITC Foods.
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube