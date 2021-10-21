Zomato's Deepinder Goyal joins Unacademy board

Goyal is an investor in Unacademy and participated in the company’s Series H fundraise in August

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 12:03 PM
deepinder goyal

Unacademy today announced the appointment of Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato on the company’s Board of Directors. 

Deepinder is an investor in Unacademy and participated in the company’s Series H fundraise in August. 

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder & CEO, Unacademy Group said, “Deepinder has been an advisor for several years and it was only a matter of time before that association transformed into a formal partnership. His experience with building and scaling a successful consumer technology company will help us tremendously as we build the country’s largest learning platform.” 

“I am thrilled to join the Unacademy board. I think it’s one of the best product companies being made in India, and I am looking forward to learning from Gaurav and the team,” said Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Deepinder goyal Zomato Unacademy Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
indian design excellence awards

e4m to honour exceptional design in the communication space
8 hours ago

Wondrlab

Wondrlab secures $7 mn in pre-series funding to drive inorganic growth
1 day ago

HUL

HUL net profit up 9% YoY in Q2
1 day ago