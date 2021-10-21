Zomato's Deepinder Goyal joins Unacademy board

Goyal is an investor in Unacademy and participated in the company’s Series H fundraise in August

Unacademy today announced the appointment of Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato on the company’s Board of Directors.

Deepinder is an investor in Unacademy and participated in the company’s Series H fundraise in August.

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder & CEO, Unacademy Group said, “Deepinder has been an advisor for several years and it was only a matter of time before that association transformed into a formal partnership. His experience with building and scaling a successful consumer technology company will help us tremendously as we build the country’s largest learning platform.”

“I am thrilled to join the Unacademy board. I think it’s one of the best product companies being made in India, and I am looking forward to learning from Gaurav and the team,” said Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato.

