Zirca Digital Solutions partners with blockchain solutions provider Aqilliz

Zirca will offer Aqilliz’s suite of solutions leveraging differential privacy, and federated discovery with data provenance to its domestic and global customer base

Zirca Digital Solutions, a 360-degree digital solutions provider has partnered with Singapore-based Blockchain solutions provider Aqilliz to offer audience targeting with greater personalisation and privacy compliance.

With this pro-market agreement, Zirca becomes the first company to use this technology in the ad tech domain in India. Zirca will offer Aqilliz’s suite of solutions leveraging three core technologies in blockchain, differential privacy, and federated discovery with data provenance to its domestic and global customer base.

Zirca is an independent global digital solutions firm that provides cutting-edge digital content and advertising solutions to brands across industries and in key markets across India and South-East Asia.

Aqilliz is the world’s first technology company to enable a more connected marketing environment rooted in unification, discovery and engagement. Through its Blockchain solutions, Aqilliz strives to create a more collaborative digital marketing ecosystem anchored by compliant data sharing, targeted audience discovery and optimised audience engagement.

Neena Dasgupta, CEO and Director, Zirca Digital Solutions, said: “At Zirca, our goal has always been to generate value for our clients by creating and executing the best campaigns. With this association, we aim to offer smarter solutions to our partners and enable deeper connections and engagement with their audiences. We are confident that through our collaborative approach we will create and deliver cutting-edge digital solutions to brands”

Karan Gupta, Managing Director, Zirca, said: “Zirca has always strived to be ahead of the curve and deliver smart digital advertising solutions to brands. The partnership with Aqilliz will enable us to meet the challenges of the new era of digital advertising. Together, we look forward to creating some path-breaking campaigns.”

Gowthaman Ragothaman, CEO of Aqilliz, said, “There is an ever-growing emphasis on data-driven advertising while at the same time regulators are increasingly scrutinising brands when it comes to data compliance. More than ever, brands need to better abide by a fragmented ecosystem of privacy frameworks while still delivering ads with maximum relevance and context to the consumer. With contextual marketing offering a far more customer-centric approach to audience targeting, this partnership with Zirca will enable far greater standards of personalisation with privacy in mind.”