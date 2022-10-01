ZEEL shareholders approve Punit Goenka's reappointment as Director

They have also agreed to appointing Adesh Kumar Gupta as a Director and reappointing R Gopalan as an Independent Director

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) shareholders approved all eight resolutions at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the company on Friday.

The shareholders approved the appointment of Punit Goenka as Director. Goenka had offered himself for re-appointment. The appointment of Adesh Kumar Gupta as a Director and the reappointment of R Gopalan as an Independent Director also received shareholders' nod.



In a statement, ZEEL said all the resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved during the meeting. It added that the shareholders expressed complete support towards the management and its strategic initiatives lined up for the future of the company.



The meeting was attended by the members of the Board - R. Gopalan, Chairman; Adesh Kumar Gupta, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director; Alicia Yi, Independent Director; Piyush Pandey, Independent Director; Vivek Mehra, Independent Director and Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.



In his address to the shareholders, Gopalan said, “Under the able leadership of its MD & CEO, Mr. Punit Goenka, the Company continues to deliver on its promise to transform entertainment for its consumers. I remain confident that our strategies will endear present, and excite future consumers, positioning ZEE as a formidable player in the global media and entertainment industry.”

