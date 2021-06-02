ZEE5 Head of Marketing Avi Kumar moves to Join Ventures as CMO

Direct to consumer (D2C) platform Join Ventures has appointed Avi Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He will lead global marketing for Join Ventures and its portfolio companies - IGP.com, IGP for Business, and Interflora India. Kumar brings over a decade’s experience in online business and marketing leadership roles to Join Ventures.

Avi brings more than a decade of marketing experience to Join Ventures. He is a digital eclectic recognized for converting data to consumer insights to market strategy for growth and has built large brands in the Tech, Content, and CPG space.

As the Head of Marketing for ZEE5, he was responsible for the growth of D2C and B2B business through a host of multimedia campaigns and industry-first innovations to establish the brand as the streaming platform of choice for millions of consumers in a short span of 3 years. Prior to ZEE5, Avi has led the marketing for India's largest radio brand Big FM and was instrumental in the growth of Oriflame in India.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Joshi, Founder Join Ventures, said, "Avi is a natural addition to our leadership team as he is a highly experienced, much-admired marketing leader with a proven track record of helping consumer companies build new disruptive categories and drive sustainable growth.”

"In the past few years, Join Ventures has created the largest proprietary ecosystem in India comprising of technology, data, and logistics, which are the essential pillars for the success of any D2C brand. Avi's entrepreneurial mindset and vision will build on this foundation and help propel Join Ventures forward during our next phase of growth, Tarun added.



Founded in 2020 by technology entrepreneur and ex-private equity investor Tarun Joshi, Join Ventures owns and operates a growing portfolio of digital-first brands and platforms. The Company uses its proprietary technology and proprietary logistics infrastructure of three-hour delivery in over 20 cities in India to fuel growth for its portfolio of Direct to consumer (D2C) brands.



Avi will accelerate the market awareness and growth of Join Ventures' highly scalable D2C ecosystem that currently operates over ten international websites for retail (B2C) and corporate (B2B2C) markets including market-leading brand names such as IGP.com, Interflora.in, and several private labels which cumulatively serve 4 million customers in 100+ countries and earn over USD 30 million in annual revenues.



Commenting on the occasion, Avi Kumar said, "The internet ecosystem and evolving consumer needs have led to the emergence of direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses as a strong value proposition. Join Ventures with its amazing team, strong brand proposition, agile DNA, world-class tech and operational processes is at an inflection point ready to take off and transform consumer experience and D2C landscape, and I am looking forward to being part of that growth trajectory.”

