ZEE5 Head of Marketing Avi Kumar moves to Join Ventures as CMO
Kumar will lead global marketing for the company and its portfolio companies - IGP.com, IGP for Business and Interflora India
"In the past few years, Join Ventures has created the largest proprietary ecosystem in India comprising of technology, data, and logistics, which are the essential pillars for the success of any D2C brand. Avi's entrepreneurial mindset and vision will build on this foundation and help propel Join Ventures forward during our next phase of growth, Tarun added.
Founded in 2020 by technology entrepreneur and ex-private equity investor Tarun Joshi, Join Ventures owns and operates a growing portfolio of digital-first brands and platforms. The Company uses its proprietary technology and proprietary logistics infrastructure of three-hour delivery in over 20 cities in India to fuel growth for its portfolio of Direct to consumer (D2C) brands.
Avi will accelerate the market awareness and growth of Join Ventures' highly scalable D2C ecosystem that currently operates over ten international websites for retail (B2C) and corporate (B2B2C) markets including market-leading brand names such as IGP.com, Interflora.in, and several private labels which cumulatively serve 4 million customers in 100+ countries and earn over USD 30 million in annual revenues.
Commenting on the occasion, Avi Kumar said, "The internet ecosystem and evolving consumer needs have led to the emergence of direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses as a strong value proposition. Join Ventures with its amazing team, strong brand proposition, agile DNA, world-class tech and operational processes is at an inflection point ready to take off and transform consumer experience and D2C landscape, and I am looking forward to being part of that growth trajectory.”
