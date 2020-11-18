WYP appointed Creative AOR for a soon-to-be-launched DS Group product

DS Group has appointed What's Your Problem as the creative agency on record for their soon to be launched snack brand, sources have told exchange4media. The mandate was given to WYP after a multi-agency virtual pitch which was called in the month of September.

exchange4media reached out to both DS Group as well as What's Your Problem for a response, but both were unavailable for comment at the time of filing the story.

The DS Group’s product portfolio has evolved significantly over the years. Today, it has products in sectors like F&B that includes Spices and Beverages, Confectionary, Dairy and Mouth Fresheners; Hospitality, Tobacco, Packaging and Agribusinesses. Some of the well-known products from its portfolio are Catch Masala, Pass Pass and Pulse Candy. This appears to be its first foray into the snacking business.