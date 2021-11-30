WPP acquires Cloud Commerce Group

WPP today announces that it has acquired Cloud Commerce Group(CCG), a leading UK-based technology company that helps brands to market, sell and deliver their products across e-commerce platforms and marketplaces globally, such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy and Wayfair.

CCG is a leader in multi-channel e-commerce software, supporting hundreds of European retailers and wholesalers. The software platform helps brands across the entire commerce journey, connecting customer acquisition and multi-platform commerce, with warehousing, inventory, and fulfilment partners. CCG’s solution integrates with the most widely-used and popular marketplaces including Amazon and eBay, e-commerce platforms including Shopify and Magento, and multiple accounting systems, payment gateways and fulfilment partners. The platform powers over £1 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually through its various integrations.

CCG employs over 100 people across Europe. The company will join the Wunderman Thompson global network as part of its market-leading commerce and technology proposition. This acquisition reflects WPP’s ongoing investment into strengthening its commerce offer for clients and is aligned with WPP’s accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach, building on existing capabilities in the areas of experience, commerce and technology.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said, “Clients look to WPP to help them market, sell and fulfil across multiple e-commerce channels and marketplaces. With over £1 billion in revenue transacting through its platform, Cloud Commerce Group already has demonstrable scale and success in managing the complex omnichannel commerce needs of global brands. I’m excited about how CCG’s expertise will further strengthen the breadth and depth of our commerce offering to deliver growth for our clients.”

