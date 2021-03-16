Wondrlab wins Possible’s mandate

Wondrlab, a platform-first communications startup, has won the mandate for ‘Possible’. Possible focuses on correct and easy-to-follow nutrition regimens rather than strenuous weight-loss diets. Wondrlab will help the brand build awareness and formulate a repositioning strategy within the Indian market, with a go-to-market plan for wider reach.



With the Possible business win, Wondrlab has also introduced a remuneration model, offering clients a new objective-based, sweat and investment-led fee structure.

“The communications startup believes it has ‘more skin in the game’ through this model, focusing on strategy and value along with monetary gains. Hereon, Wondrlab will reinvest a fixed portion of its fee back into the client’s business, thus challenging itself to create profitable solutions that will help both parties win,” the company said.

Vishnu Saraf, Co-Founder, Possible Worldwide said, “More and more people are making health and nutrition a conscious decision every day. This is the perfect time to make a bigger push and ensure they make living healthy a normal part of their lives. We wanted a partner who understands the business we operate in, and Wondrlab came through on all our parameters. Their vision for our brand resonated with us. We are eager to see where this partnership will take us, creatively.”

Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder & Managing Partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab, said, “Winning a client like Possible is truly a feather in Wondrlab’s cap. Our new remuneration model is designed to make us work harder for clients’ business solves. The fact that Possible opted for this model itself shows its progressive nature and forward-thinking ways. We are looking for a fruitful long-term association here, and I’m confident it’s going to be a strong partnership.”

