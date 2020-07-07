Wavemaker India wins media mandate for Sun Pharma

As part of the mandate, Wavemaker will handle integrated media for the pharmaceutical company

The leading pharmaceutical company Sun Pharma today announced Wavemaker India as its media partner. Wavemaker India will manage integrated media mandate for Sun Pharma in India.

Commenting on the win, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “This is a proud moment for us. We are super excited to partner with Sun Pharma and confident that with our understanding of winning new consumer growth segments, backed by insights and precision capabilities, we can help Sun Pharma further strengthen its growth journey in India”.

Excited about the win, Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Head – West, Wavemaker India said, “We are delighted to start our partnership with Sun Pharma. Powered with our consumer journey data, our expertise in analytics and some great talent at Wavemaker India, we believe we will be able to identify more growth levers for Sun Pharma brands. Extremely thrilled for an exciting journey ahead with Sun Pharma”.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth-largest speciality generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.