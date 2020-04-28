Wavemaker ropes in MK Machaiah (Mac) to lead ITC India unit

Mac Machaiah will have the additional role of President – Special Initiatives

MK Machaiah (Mac) has been appointed as the lead of the Wavemaker unit that handles ITC India, as per media reports.

He will also have the additional role of President – Special Initiatives.

Mac Machaiah is said to take over from Sanchayeeta Verma.

His previous stint was as Chief Innovation Officer South Asia at Mindshare.

Mac Machaiah, comes with over 20 years of experience in the industry and became an integral part of the India leadership team of GroupM’s Mindshare in 2012. He has also handled the mandate to set up Mindshare and consolidate Unilever business across Sub Saharan Africa.