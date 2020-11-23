WarnerMedia Int’l unveils united India, SE Asia & Korea organization

The organization will be led by Clement Schwebig

WarnerMedia International has unveiled its new-look India, Southeast Asia and Korea organization and leadership, strengthening its position and commitment to the region. This unites WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks (comprising the legacy Turner and HBO businesses) with Warner Bros. (Theatrical Distribution, TV Syndication, Home Entertainment as well as Consumer Products, Gaming and Location Based Entertainment).

It forms one of the most powerful integrated entertainment media operations in the region, including TV brands (HBO, Cartoon Network and CNN), the HBO GO streaming service, and hugely popular Warner Bros. franchises like Looney Tunes and the entire DC universe.

The organization will be led by Clement Schwebig, Head of WarnerMedia for India, Southeast Asia and Korea.

With the announcement of his leadership team, Schwebig commented: “We have tremendous depth and breadth of talent across our organization and combined, we are definitely better together. We’ve put in place a unique organizational structure for growth that is designed to sharpen our focus on the consumer and build stronger relationships with our local partners. Integrating our commercial activities, content and marketing functions will enable us to leverage our enhanced scale and bigger footprint of consumer touchpoints across our varied businesses, brands, franchises and platforms.”

The leadership team for the region now comprises:

Lines of Business

Yasmin Zahid heads up Affiliate & B2B Distribution for all WarnerMedia linear TV networks including HBO channels, CNN International, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, POGO, Warner TV and Oh!K, as well as lead B2B carriage partnerships for the HBO GO streaming service

David Simonsen continues to lead the development of HBO GO in Southeast Asia. He will work closely with Johannes Larcher’s global HBO Max team to lay the foundation for its future launch

Jae Chang heads up TV Distribution and Home Entertainment overseeing all physical and digital distribution licensing for all WarnerMedia content in the region

Vikram Sharma takes charge of Consumer Products, Advertising and Partnerships leading both the licensing & merchandising business for all WarnerMedia IP, brands and franchises, as well as the advertising sales business for all WarnerMedia brands on all platforms linear and digital

A new lead for Theatrical Distribution is being identified. In the meantime, all country managing directors will report directly into Clement Schwebig

Functions

Magdalene Ew takes charge of the company’s consolidated Entertainment pillar including all HBO channels, Warner TV and Oh!K as well as 鼎级剧场 (Ding Ji Theatre) in China. She will also oversee all Entertainment original productions in the region, including HBO Asia Originals

Athreyan Sundararajan leads an integrated Group Marketing team for all WarnerMedia business, including advertising and distribution sales trade, consumer and brand as well as Creative Services and Social Media will also report into him

Shonali Bedi heads up Strategy and Operations including all transformation initiatives in the region and also takes on expanded responsibilities for Research and Insights

Leslie Lee continues to lead all the Kids brands for WarnerMedia across Asia Pacific, including India, Southeast Asia and Korea.

With these changes and the new organization structure, Siddharth Jain, SVP and MD South Asia, and Jessica Kam, SVP of Original Productions – Entertainment, will be leaving.

Schwebig added: “We owe Sid and Jessica a huge debt of gratitude for the many years of significant contribution they have made to WarnerMedia. They have each in their own way left a lasting legacy and helped build an incredible foundation for the future of our businesses.”