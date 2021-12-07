WarnerMedia ropes in Uber's Arjun Nohwar as Country GM, HBO Max India

Prior to this appointment, Nohwar was Director and Regional GM, APAC at Uber for Business

WarnerMedia has appointed Arjun Nohwar as Country GM, HBO Max India effective December. Prior to this appointment, he was Director and Regional GM, APAC at Uber for Business. He joined Uber in March 2016 as Senior Manager and GM, Uber for Business, India South Asia following which he was elevated as Senior Manager and Regional GM, Uber for Business, APAC.



"The last five and a half years at #Uber have been a thrilling ride, to say the least. Building out Uber for Business across the APAC region, with the help of a brilliant team (you all know who you are!), was a privilege I'll always be grateful for," Nohwar said in a LinkedIn post.



"For my next adventure, I'm delighted to share that I have joined #WarnerMedia as the Country GM for #HBOMax in India."



With 12+ years of experience, he has worked across organisations like Tilt, Tata Sons, and Planning Commission among others.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)