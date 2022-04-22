Discovery India assumes new corporate identity as Warner Bros Discovery

Discovery Communications India has assumed a new identity as Warner Bros Discovery, effective 11th April. According to sources, the process of integrating WarnerMedia India into Warner Bros Discovery India will begin soon.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros Discovery International Head Gerhard Zeiler had announced the business heads for international operations.

Clement Schwebig has been appointed as President & Managing Director, South-East Asia (SEA), Korea, and India. He will continue to be based in Singapore where he has been running the newly integrated WarnerMedia business operations since 2020.

Discovery and AT&T had closed their transaction to combine the WarnerMedia business with Discovery on 8th April. Warner Bros Discovery started trading under the new symbol on Nasdaq on 11th April.



Warner Bros Discovery's India portfolio will include linear channels like Discovery Channel, CNN, Eurosport, HBO, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Cartoon Network, and Pogo.



The combined entity will also have two streaming services discovery+ and HBO Max.

