Vishnu Mohan quits Havas after a 25-year stint

Vishnu Mohan, Chairman and CEO at Havas Group Southeast Asia, India and North Asia, has put down his papers after 25 years with the organisation.

Mohan will continue to serve as the chairman of the Vivendi Committee Southeast Asia and India, reporting to Simon Gillham, the chairman of Vivendi Vilage and senior executive VP, Communication and member of the Vivendi Management Board, as per reports.

On his association with Vivendi Committee, Gilham said, “Mohan's career in Havas is marked by transformation, partnerships, building and leading future-ready teams. He was quick to tap into the power of Vivendi and combine it with the nimbleness of the Havas Village model to create new opportunities that have served Vivendi well. I wish him all the very best for his next chapter."

Mohan said in a statement, "This dedicated focus on a journey that I had already commenced in parallel at Havas over the last 18 odd months gave me a great window to set new challenges and new milestones leveraging my career's learnings, experiences and relationships.

He further added, “Thank you to so many who have been writing to me with messages that bring a tear and smile at the same time. Indeed when I look back at the 25 years at Havas my biggest joy comes from having played a role in nurturing, mentoring and learning from amazing talents that stood by me with a mindset to challenge and to succeed. My humble bows to each one of you, for this journey would never have been so fulfilling and enriching without you. Grateful as well to my bosses for their mentorship and to Havas for its entrepreneurial spirit, the autonomy and the support at every stage and above all for the incredible opportunity of building a brand from scratch.”

Mohan joined Havas with Euro RSCG, and the company, reminiscing his contribution, said "an instrumental role in accelerating network growth leveraging a challenger mindset, service excellence, partnerships and talent". He was the first Havas Media employee in the region in 2007 and "saw through the establishment of the network from New Zealand to India". Starting in 2017, the company said, he oversaw the integration of all disciplines under one roof and one P&L, say news reports.

