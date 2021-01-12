Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as its Chief Commercial Officer. Gaur will be taking over from Utpal Das who ends his stint at Viacom18 on March 31, 2021.



Through the past more than seven years, Utpal Das has led the Commercial, Facilities & Corporate Services functions at Viacom18. He was instrumental in not only shaping and leading these functions but also building Viacom18 into one of India’s top media networks.



Kunal Gaur, a chartered accountant by qualification, has over 19 years of experience across organisations like Star India, Netflix & PWC. Prior to joining Viacom18, Gaur was a part of the Netflix India’s leadership team in the capacity of Director, Production Finance, where he was instrumental in crafting budgeting strategies and leading production finance for all original series, film, non-fiction and documentaries.



Kunal Gaur will be reporting into Rahul Joshi, MD, Network18.

