Vedantu names Mohit Mathur as Biz Excellence Head

Vedantu today announced the appointment of Mohit Mathur as Biz Excellence Head. In his new role, Mohit will bring in process and operating model efficiencies to build a fast growth trajectory. Based out of Bangalore, his key responsibility will be to drive high-level excellence programs and initiatives with functional heads, while collaborating with cross-functional teams for seamless delivery. He will report to Arvind Singhal, Chief Operating Officer, Vedantu and will work with him very closely to build excellence in Vedantu’s business processes.

Prior to Vedantu, Mohit was part of e-commerce giant Flipkart and Sterlite Technologies, and has held various strategic roles in Process Transformation, Data analytics, Technology, and Consulting for nearly two decades in organizations like Tesco and i2. With more than a decade of experience, Mohit is best suited to build on Vedantu's process efficiencies and take the organisation to its next phase of growth.

Arvind Singhal, Chief Operating Officer, Vedantu said, “As we look towards creating impact at scale, Mohit’s extensive background and skills will further strengthen our overall efficiencies and build value for our stakeholders. We believe that his deep leadership background is precisely the kind of expertise we need to bring to Vedantu to succeed in all spheres. I welcome Mohit to Vedantu and look forward to work with him.”

On his appointment, Mohit Mathur, Biz Excellence Head, Vedantu said, “Embarking on a new journey with Vedantu and the EdTech sector, I am excited to take on different challenges and learn from them. I look forward to building on the organization’s strengths and taking them to the next level.”

