upGrad appoints Shreyas Shevade as Head of Creative & Content Marketing for India

upGrad, South Asia’s edtech company, today announced the appointment of Shreyas Shevade as the Head of Creative and Content Marketing. Shreyas’s role will be to integrate upGrad’s brand messaging across traditional and new media.

An award-winning creative professional, Shreyas brings with him over 11 years of experience in integrated advertising, digital marketing, PR, and relationship marketing. He has previously worked with leading and multi-national agencies such as MRM//McCann, Edelman, Contract Advertising, Rediffusion Y&R, and Grey Worldwide. Through the course of his career, Shreyas has crafted clutter-breaking campaigns for brands like Volkswagen, Durex, Surf Excel, Dove, Bajaj Allianz, and IndiaFirst Life Insurance, that have won several national and international awards.

On welcoming Shreyas to his new role, Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad, said, “Smartly-crafted branded content and storytelling skills have the potential to connect with audiences at an emotional level. Shreyas’s rich marketing experience and cultural inclination, will help us strengthen our brand presence across the country. We are thrilled to welcome Shreyas to the upGrad family.”

Shreyas Shevade, Head of Creative and Content Marketing - India, upGrad, added, “After a decade of being a mercenary on hire for brands, I’m now proud to pledge my allegiance to just one. Edtech is at an interesting juncture of revolutionising education, changing the norms of how, where, when, and who it is made accessible to, and upGrad is at the helm of this revolution. The fact that upGrad’s philosophy of Lifelong Learning matches my own, and that I get to work closely with entrepreneurs I’ve admired from afar, is what I’m pumped about the most.”

Inclined to the tradition of imparting knowledge and education even outside of work, Shreyas gives guest lectures at Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad, has been on the jury for their CCC PG Certificate Programme, has taken a Masterclass for The Economic Times, and has been invited for a podcast at IIM Kozhikode. He also works with home-grown businesses within his personal networks, to guide and mentor them in their marketing initiatives.

