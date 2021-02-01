Union Budget: MIB allocated Rs 4071.23 cr

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 4071.23 crore for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in 2021-22. This is lower than Rs 4375.21 crore that was allocated in the previous Budget for 2020-21. The ministry's revised budget for 2020-21 stands at Rs 3650.25 crore.

In terms of expenditure heads, Prasar Bharati will receive Rs 2640.11 crore in 2021-22 as compared to the budget estimate of Rs 2889.36 crore in 2020-21. The revised budget for Prasar Bharati in 2020-21 is Rs 2725.10 crore. This expenditure item includes salary and the leave salary and pension contribution of government employees on deemed deputation to Prasar Bharati.

The allocation for Central sector schemes/projects is Rs 632.05 crore compared to Rs 740 crore in 2020-21. As per the revised budget, the total spends on central sector schemes/projects is Rs 346.73 crore.

Prasar Bharati's Broadcasting Infrastructure Network Development has received a lion's share of allocation under the central sector schemes/projects. The total allocation for 2021-22 is Rs 316 crore compared to Rs 370 crore. The revised budget for 2020-21 is Rs 173.90 crore.

Broadcasting Infrastructure Network Development includes provision for grant in aid to Prasar Bharati, which is being provided to cover the gap in resources of Prasar Bharati in meeting its Revenue expenditure. The provision of Prasar Bharati Broadcasting Infrastructure Network Development is covered under the scheme.

In the Central sector schemes/projects, development communication and dissemination of filmic content under the films division has received Rs 122.62 crore in 2021-22 compared to Rs 115.50 crore in 2020-21. The revised budget for 2020-21 is Rs 63.51 crore.

The establishment expenditure, which comprises secretariat, art & culture, and information & publicity, is Rs 563.77 crore as against Rs 554.80 crore. The 2020-21 revised budget for the same is Rs 441.82 crore. Within the establishment expenditure, the information and publicity sub-head has received an allocation of Rs 460.77 crore compared to Rs 453 crore in 2020-21. The revised budget for Information & Publicity is Rs 354.94 crore.

Among other Central sector expenditures, Film and Television Institute of India, Pune has received Rs 58.48 crore compared to Rs 49.40 crore in 2020-21. Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Kolkata has got an allocation of Rs 87.92 crore compared to Rs 67.55 crore. The grant for the Indian Institute of Mass Communication is Rs 65 crore in 2021-22 compared to Rs 61.3 crore.

The revised budget Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Kolkata, Indian Institute of Mass Communication is Rs 37.97 crore, Rs 45.35 crore, and Rs 41.41 crore respectively.

