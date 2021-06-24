Times Now reaches settlement with Bollywood in defamatory coverage lawsuit

Times Now has reached a settlement with The Film & Television Producers Guild Of India (PGI), The Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), and Indian Film and TV Producers Council among others over the issue of defaming Bollywood in its coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Four Bollywood industry associations along with 34 production houses had filed a civil suit before the Delhi High Court to direct Republic TV, Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar of Times Now, and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms to refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood as a whole and members of Bollywood, and to restrain them from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities and interfering with the right to privacy of persons associated with Bollywood.



The petitioners had also prayed that the news channels and their anchors abide by the provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, and to withdraw, recall and take down all the defamatory content published by them against Bollywood.



"The Plaintiffs and TIMES NOW are pleased to confirm that they have settled the matter, and the application for settlement along with Consent Terms is pending for acceptance before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court," Times Network said in a statement.



"As per the Consent Terms agreed, TIMES NOW reaffirms its commitment to abide by the Programme Code under the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 and undertakes not to publish or air anything that is defamatory to the Plaintiffs (the Hindi film industry) on the TIMES NOW channel," it added.



"With this matter settled, the Plaintiffs and the Times Group can look forward to building on their historically cordial relationship."

