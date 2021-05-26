The Q appoints Ashish Kotekar as Head of Ad Sales for West & South regions

Kotekar will report to the CEO Simran Hoon and will be responsible for driving sales in the respective regions thus aiding the company’s overall growth

Updated: May 26, 2021 12:59 PM
Ashish Kotekar

The Q, India’s youth-focused Hindi General Entertainment channel, today announces the appointment of Ashish Kotekar as the Head of Ad Sales for West & South regions. Ashish will report directly to the CEO, Simran Hoon and will be responsible for driving sales in the respective regions thus aiding the company’s overall growth.

Ashish brings to The Q, two decades of sales experience in the media and entertainment industry. Prior to joining The Q, Ashish was associated with the Zee Network as a Zonal Head for the West and South regions across Zee Live, Zee Café and Living Foodz. He was also a part of Ten Sports, Star India, Turner, Reliance Broadcast Network and Sony Entertainment Television in various positions.

Speaking on appointing Ashish Kotekar, Simran Hoon, Chief Executive Officer, The Q India said, “We welcome Ashish to The Q India family. Ashish brings in extensive knowledge and experience across both mature and emerging clients. He will lead The Q’s growth in the Western and Southern markets. We are certain that with Ashish’s understanding and experience, we will be able to further deepen The Q’s presence and help the channel grow in these markets.”

Speaking about his new role, Ashish Kotekar said, “I am excited to embark on this journey with The Q. The Q has already had an exciting growth story in India with it’s a differentiated content approach within a short span. I look forward to working with the team as well as to building new partnerships to help scale the company to newer heights.”

Ashish’s appointment is with immediate effect.

