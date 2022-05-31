The Hindu Journalist Karthik Madhavan dies in accident in Uttarakhand

Karthik Madhavan, Special Correspondent of The Hindu, Coimbatore, died in an accident near Kopang on the Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway on 29th May. He was 43.
In the accident, one more person from Aurangabad was killed, whereas 13 others were injured.
They had gone on a holiday to undertake a trekking expedition when their vehicle fell into a ditch.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Journalist The hindu group passed away Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno