The Hindu Journalist Karthik Madhavan dies in accident in Uttarakhand

Karthik Madhavan, Special Correspondent of The Hindu, Coimbatore, died in an accident near Kopang on the Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway on 29th May. He was 43.

In the accident, one more person from Aurangabad was killed, whereas 13 others were injured.

They had gone on a holiday to undertake a trekking expedition when their vehicle fell into a ditch.

