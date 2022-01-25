The Glitch is Agency on Record for Enamor

Digital-first creative agency, The Glitch, part of VMLY&R, has been appointed as the AOR for Enamor. The Glitch will handle the digital mandate for the entire portfolio of categories that include Innerwear, Shapewear and Athleisure.

Mehek Contractor, Senior Director at The Glitch, said, “Enamor is a brave brand breaking traditional and outdated stereotypes of what a woman must look like. We are proud to work with a brand that promotes self-love as beauty and creates silhouettes that focus on how women feel, rather than how they look.”

Sandra Daniels – VP Marketing, Enamor, commented on their new agency, “The Glitch brought not only creative ideas and execution, but also unique, cultural insights about our audience – they are experts in tomorrow’s India, and we want to leverage their understanding of the country’s youth to connect in an authentic way. We look forward to bringing athleisure to the Indian market while also working with them on our Digital scope across all our products.”

The account will be driven out of the Mumbai office with a remit for Enamor India. The agency’s scope will encompass Digital Strategy, Planning and Creative solutions.

