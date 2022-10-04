Raj co-founded The Glitch in 2009 and expanded it to become one of the country's leading creative agencies before it was acquired by WPP in 2018

Rohit Raj, co-founder, The Glitch has decided to move on from the agency after 13 years to start his new fintech venture. Raj co-founded The Glitch in 2009 with Varun Duggirala and expanded it to become one of the country's leading creative agencies before it was acquired by WPP in 2018.

Raj who is currently serving his notice period stated, "We were acquired five years ago, and it's been a fantastic ride with WPP. Varun and I have been working closely with Pooja Jauhari (Group CEO of VMLY&R India) over the last year to identify our next set of leaders. I feel that the best way to move forward in life is to make yourself replaceable, and today we have the right teams to do so. After 14 years in the industry, I thought it was time for a change.”

Raj also discussed his future plans, saying, "I have been closely working with several start-ups over the last few years, and in this process identified a new problem statement. I aim to solve this by setting up a fintech solution to help start-ups scale and get acquired. This is still in the idea stage and I will have more information to share over the next couple of months."

He also co-founded Chtrbox.com in 2015, which uses a unique technological platform to link brands with suitable content creators and power the creative economy. In 2021, it was acquired by QYOU media network.

