Ted Lim steps down as Chief Creative Officer of Dentsu Aegis APAC

Lim's exit is the latest in a series of high profile departures from DAN APAC this year following a business restructure

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 11:06 AM
Ted Lim Dentsu Aegis

Ted Lim, Dentsu Aegis APAC Chief Creative Officer, is reportedly stepping down effective immediately, however, according to reports, Lim will continue to serve in an advisory role until the end of June 2020.

Lim's exit is the latest in a series of high profile departures from DAN APAC this year following a business restructure. 

Lim joined DAN in 2013 to lead the creative team in Southeast Asia, his role was further expanded in 2015 to Chief Creative Officer for Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan. Prior to that, he spent two decades with DDB Naga in Malaysia. 

Under Lim's leadership, DAN has won several creative accolades, including a Cannes Lions Grand Prix. Lim has also been named Cannes Lions jury president for Radio & Audio Lions at the 2020 Festival next June.

Also Read: Short news content provider Shortpedia appoints Mayank Jain as Chief Product Officer

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ted Lim Dentsu Aegis Network DDB Naga Cannes Lions Grand Prix Dentsu Aegis APAC
Show comments

Stay updated with the latest news in the Marketing & Advertising sector with our daily newsletter

By clicking Sign Up, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You May Also Like
magic circle

MagicCircle bags creative mandate for Brilloca, makers of Hindware
4 hours ago

Lowe Lintas Coca-Cola

Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate of Coca Cola’s new offering - Rani Float
7 hours ago

Kathrin Frauscher

BMW Financial Services India names Kathrin Frauscher as MD & CEO
8 hours ago