Swiggy calls for review of Rs 200-crore media account
Havas Media Group India is the incumbent agency
Swiggy India has called for a review of its media duties account, e4m has learnt. The mandate is currently with Havas Media Group India.
According to reliable sources, the account is valued at Rs 200 crore. e4M has also learnt that the pitch process has seen participation from all big agencies, including Essence Mediacom and Madison.
Havas Media Group India won the account in 2016.
According to Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, Swiggy spent Rs 250-350 crore on advertising last year.
e4M reached out to Havas and Swiggy for confirmation of the news, but is yet to get a reply.
Tata in talks to acquire 51% stake in Haldiram’s: Report
If the deal is successfully concluded, it would see the Indian conglomerate directly compete with Pepsi and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail
By e4m Desk | Sep 6, 2023 3:54 PM | 2 min read
Bloomberg expands India-centric offerings
The new content includes a newsletter authored and curated by Bloomberg senior editor Menaka Doshi
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 4:11 PM | 2 min read
Bloomberg News is expanding its India-centric offerings spanning digital platforms and Bloomberg TV, it was announced today.
The new content includes a newsletter authored and curated by Bloomberg senior editor Menaka Doshi, who has more than 27 years of experience reporting on Indian business and markets.
Bloomberg’s enhanced India coverage across platforms includes:
- India Edition with Menaka Doshi: Launched on August 31, this weekly newsletter is an insider's guide to India as an emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise. Leveraging the unique insights of Bloomberg journalist Menaka Doshi, this newsletter will help readers make sense of the robust India growth story, from within. It will offer the best of Bloomberg's exclusive reporting on India.
- In-depth G-20 coverage: With the world’s attention turning to India as it hosts the B20 and G20 Summits, Bloomberg TV will launch a four-part video series ‘Is This India's Moment?’ and broadcast special TV programming around the G20, hosted by Menaka Doshi and Chief International Correspondent for Southeast Asia, Haslinda Amin. A special team of Bloomberg reporters will cover the high-level summit through exclusive stories and a live, rolling blog throughout the first week of September.
- India Focus TV Segment: Airing every day at 9:10 AM IST globally, the ongoing India Focus segment on Bloomberg TV features business interviews with influential Indian newsmakers.
- New Voices India: Since 2018, Bloomberg has sponsored intensive media training workshops, individualized for women and diverse executives in business and finance in 15 global cities and counting. A new cohort for India will be launched this October.
- Enhanced financial markets coverage: Bloomberg News continues to deepen its analysis of Indian asset markets. New and upcoming offerings on the Terminal include Non-Deliverable Forwards/Options Insights, a Weekly Cross-Asset Newsletter and a Weekly Derivatives Newsletter that harness the power of data and analytics.
Who will be IMPACT Person of the Year, 2022?
The award recognises and celebrates excellence in the advertising, media and marketing ecosystem
By e4m Desk | Sep 4, 2023 5:21 PM | 3 min read
The much-awaited list of nominees for the IMPACT Person of the Year (IPOY) award for 2022 is finally out! Like every year, this year too, we have a stellar list of nominees for IPOY. The marketing and advertising world is keen to know who will be the IMPACT Person of the Year, 2022. The game-changers who made it to the nominees for the 18th edition this year include Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO, boAt; Darpan Sanghvi Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Company; Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder & CIO, Mamaearth and Varun Alagh Co-founder & CEO, Mamaearth; Harsh Jain, Co-founder and Culture Enforcement Officer, Dream 11; Harsh Mariwala, Founder & Chairman, Marico; Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur India Ltd; N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.
The other great minds who have made to the nomination list of the prestigious award are Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Lenskart; RS Agarwal, Co-founder & Chairman Emeritus, Emami Limited; RS Goenka, Co-founder & Non-Executive Chairman, Emami Limited; Sanket Ray, President, India & Southwest Asia, The Coca-Cola Company; Vineeta Singh & Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founders, Sugar Cosmetics.
The nomination list exemplifies the spirit of the ‘IMPACT Person of the Year’ award by pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, and making a lasting impact in the industry. The nominees’ contributions serve as an inspiration and a testament to the power of dedication, innovation and creativity.
IPOY is presented to one or more individuals who have made an impact in the advertising, media and marketing sphere and influenced the industry with their significant contribution. IPOY, the exchange4media Group’s flagship property, recognizes and celebrates the best minds who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership qualities and outstanding contributions to the industry during their career. The person/s should have made a substantial contribution to his/her own business as well as industry bodies and the practice adopted by him/her should have had far-reaching effects in the foreseeable future.
The past winners include Sanjiv Mehta, then CEO and MD of HUL (2021), Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & MD of ITC Ltd (2020), Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, Byju’s (2019); Rajan Anandan, then MD, Google India (2018); Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Ayurved (2017); Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm (2016), Arnab Goswami, former President & Editor-in-Chief, Times Now and ET Now (2015), Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (2014); Vineet Jain, MD, Times Group (2013); Ambika Soni, then Minister for Information & Broadcasting (2012), amongst others.
Brand Aid wins creative mandate of Colors Gujarati
The operations will be handled by Brand Aid’s Ahmedabad office
By e4m Desk | Sep 4, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
Colors Gujarati has awarded its creative mandate to Brand Aid. The operations will be handled by Brand Aid’s Ahmedabad office.
Colors Gujarati has been steadily gaining popularity, captivating both rural and urban audiences with its engaging content. Hiten Shah, Director of Brand Aid Pvt. Ltd., shared his excitement about working with Colors Gujarati, saying, “Being affiliated with Colors Gujarati is an esteemed opportunity. Engaging in projects that endorse entertainment, art, and creativity would be a truly exhilarating experience for the entire team.”
This partnership between Colors Gujarati and Brand Aid is poised to bring forth innovative and compelling creative solutions, further enhancing Colors Gujarati's position as a leading entertainment channel.
Brand Aid is a creative agency based in Ahmedabad, specialising in comprehensive branding and communication services. With a 25-year legacy, it has earned a reputation for delivering innovative and strategic creative solutions across diverse industries.
Rupa and Company’s Digital Marketing Head Riki Chakraborty no more
Chakraborty passed away in a car crash in Kolkata
By e4m Desk | Aug 31, 2023 5:03 PM | 1 min read
Riki Chakraborty, Head of Digital Marketing at Rupa and Company Ltd, has died in a car crash in Kolkata. Sources close to the development confirmed the tragic news to e4m. He was 36.
Chakraborty was associated with Rupa and Company ltd for close to eight years. Prior to that, he worked with Google India as Central Media Manager.
He had also served stints at Accenture and HT Media Ltd in the past.
Dentsu Creative India wins integrated media mandate of Gulf Oil
The agency will look after the creatives, media, digital creatives and other services for the brand
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 31, 2023 3:19 PM | 1 min read
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd has allocated its integrated mandate to Dentsu Creative India, according to highly placed sources.
The agency will look after the creatives, media, digital creatives and other services for the brand.
The account has been won following a multi-agency pitch.
Gulf India has released a campaign called 'Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan' which is believed to have been created by Dentsu.
Partha Sinha, Suresh Narayanan, Suparna Mitra in Effies Global Grand Jury
Global Grand Judges will review the Grand contenders selected to move forward in the competition to determine the Global Grand Effie Winners
By e4m Desk | Aug 29, 2023 5:21 PM | 2 min read
Effie Global Best of the Best stands as the world’s most definitive effectiveness awards program. A beacon for the industry, drawing on the very best ideas work from around the world.
Three industry stalwarts from India known for their extensive body of work will be part of the Grand Jury to determine the winners. Bringing their experience and insights to the jury discussions will be
Mr. Partha Sinha, President, The Times of India Group
Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & MD, Nestle India and
Ms. Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches & Wearables Division, Titan Company Ltd.
Global Grand Judges will review the Grand contenders selected to move forward in the competition to determine the Global Grand Effie Winners. The Global Grand Effie winners will then move on to compete for the Iridium Effie, the single most effective marketing effort worldwide. The grand jury will take place in September, 2023 in Singapore.
The Global Best of the Best is everything its name suggests. A platform built on all the learnings, insights, data and experience gained from the industry and the entrants. It will select from only the work that has achieved Gold or Grand Effie winning status.
Five other industry stalwarts from India have been selected to be part of the Round One judging
Ms. Neha Ahuja, Director, Head of Marketing, Spotify India;
Mr. Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Founder & President, The Horologists;
Ms. Ruchika Gupta, Marketing Director, Beam Suntory India;
Mr. Sujit Ganguli, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Bank; and
Mr. Neil George, General Manager & Managing Director, Abbott Nutrition India.
The round one judging will be done online.
