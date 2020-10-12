Sunil Abraham roped in as FB’s Public Policy, Director for Data & Emerging Tech

Facebook has announced the appointment of Sunil Abraham as the Public Policy, Director for Data and Emerging Tech to lead and shape the company's stance on tech policy issues in India. Reporting into the Public Policy Director, Abraham will be responsible for building partnerships and engagements with key stakeholders in the public policy area of data privacy, consumer protection, and AI led innovation for new products and services.

As part of the public policy leadership team, Abraham will contribute to important policy development initiatives and proceedings in India and the South Asia region on data protection, privacy, new and emerging tech and represent Facebook's position in these multi-stakeholder processes.

Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director, Facebook -India, South & Central Asia says, "Sunil’s experience in the field of technology policy and his vast research on data reforms are an ideal fit for Facebook. We are thrilled to have Sunil in our team as he brings deep industry and civil society knowledge and understanding. With his expertise and experience, he will help us in our mission to build transparency, accountability and empowered communities.”