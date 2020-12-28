Sky247 partners with T10 Sports Management to support Abu Dhabi T10

This association will take the tournament to new heights in terms of reaching a wider fan base

Sky247, a sports news portal, has partnered with the T10 Sports Management to support the Abu Dhabi T10 as a ‘Powered By’ Sponsor – that will take the tournament to new heights in terms of reaching a wider fan base.

The announcement comes as preparations for the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 – the fastest-growing cricket league in the world gets underway with eight teams getting ready with their team formation and battle strategy.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder Chairman of Abu Dhabi T10, says, “I am delighted to welcome Sky247 as a sponsor for the forthcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10. This is a clear indication of the growing popularity of the fastest-growing cricket format. Our partnership with Sky247 will go a long way in re-positioning Abu Dhabi. I would also like to thank Pacific Ventures led by Parvez Khan for facilitating this deal.”

João Coimbra, Marketing Manager, Sky247.net said, “We believe, the ten-over format is going to dominate the future of cricket and as Abu Dhabi T10 is the world’s first professional cricket tournament that has captured the global cricketers’ attention. We are very excited to be partnering with them.”

Sky247 has recently sponsored D20 cricket tournament in the UAE.

“We see UAE cricket as a big potential market where we start seeing a big growth and we want to be part of it, but this is just a small reason why we took this partnership forward. The main reason is the fact that this kind of tournament are a huge opportunity for the brand growth and has everything to do with Sky brands were we are able to support the growth of a sport that is already huge,” he added.