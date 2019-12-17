Shikha Kapur quits as CMO & Business Head of Fox Star Studios

Prior to her work with Fox Star Studios, Kapur was Senior Vice President of Marketing with UTV Motion Pictures

Fox Star Studios CMO and Business Head, Shikha Kapur is reportedly leaving after 5 years with the company. Sources have confirmed to exchange4media that she is currently serving her notice period.

With nearly 2 decades in the industry, Kapur is credited with some of Fox Star Studios' most notable movie campaigns such as Neerja, MS Dhoni the Untold Story, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Mission Mangal, Sanju, and Chhichhore.

Prior to her work with Fox Star Studios, Kapur was Senior Vice President of Marketing with UTV Motion Pictures for 9 years, where she worked on the marketing campaigns for several films including Rang De Basanti, Dev D, Delhi Belly, Barfii, Khosla ka Ghosla, No one Killed Jessica, and Rowdy Rathore.