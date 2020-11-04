Shamsher Singh joins ZEE Hindustan as Managing Editor

Shamsher Singh has joined ZEE Media Corporation Limited as the Managing Editor of ZEE Hindustan and its Digital Properties.

Singh comes with a rich experience of 22 years in the media and broadcast industry and has worked with networks like TV Today, India TV & Republic Bharat in his past endeavours. He has also been the winner of the Ram Nath Goenka Awards 2008-09.



"ZEE Hindustan is a channel that brings light to the India of the 21st Century. A channel that does not just shows the land of mystics but also shows the land of Chandrayaan, the biggest IT sourcing hub worldwide, the biggest movies and entertainment industry in the world and the land of engineering marvels. Hence the tagline - 'Sare Jahan Se Acha' perfectly fits the channel. In these changing times, the vision of ZEE Hindustan becomes even more relevant and we believe that Mr. Shamsher Singh, a stalwart of this industry will bring his proven and prudent experience in the media industry to successfully take it beyond the vision and expectations of the channel,” said Purushottam Vaishnava, CEO of ZEE Media.



Manoj Jagyasi, Executive Cluster Head of Sales, said, “ZEE Hindustan has a great potential as a national news channel which can be clearly seen in the past few months through the response to our content and through multiple splendid conclaves & discussions conducted through the channel which were on par and even better than some of the long-time leaders in the national news genre. We are glad to have Shamsher Singh amongst us and be a part of ZEE Hindustan family and we trust that he would take ZEE Hindustan and its digital properties to new heights with his hands-on knowledge in the field of journalism especially in these changing dynamics of the news industry."