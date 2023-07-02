Hindi news channel India Daily Live to be launched on July 3, 2023
The channel is led by Sr. journalist Shamsher Singh
The new Hindi national news channel India Daily Live is all set to be launched on July 3, 2023.
The channel is led by Sr. journalist Shamsher Singh. He has earlier been part of the launch of channels like Republic Bharat and Zee Hindustan.
Seasoned journalist Mihir Ranjan has joined India Daily team as Consulting Editor. Also, Neeraj Kumar Singh has joined the channel as output editor. Prior to this, he was the Output Editor at Zee Media, while Vivek Prakash has been roped in as the Input Editor of the channel.
The channel’s team also features some of the known names from the anchoring world like Pratyush Khare, Vivek Shandilya and Aditi Awasthi to name a few.
Puthiyathalaimurai to host Gemini Flyover's glorious journey
Puthiya Thalaimurai and Fourth Dimension will host the Spectacular Gemini Flyover 50th Anniversary Celebration on July 8
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 2:33 PM | 2 min read
Gemini Flyover, the iconic landmark of Chennai, is all set for its 50th anniversary celebrations. Anna Flyover also known as Gemini Flyover is an iconic identity, which holds a unique place in the hearts of Chennai's residents, carrying an emotional connect that transcends time and generations.
Since its inauguration on July 1st, 1973, Gemini Flyover has etched a special place in the hearts of all who have traversed over its majestic arches. Transforming into a cherished symbol of the city, this architectural marvel has become one of the most sought-after attractions in the entire state of Tamil Nadu. A whopping average of 25,000 vehicles are known to traverse over and under the bridge every hour, weaving a tapestry of countless stories and unforgettable moments.
We, the guardians of responsible media, are delighted to host a grand and unforgettable campaign dubbed #Gemini@50. This extraordinary endeavor aims to celebrate not only the historical significance of this beloved bridge but also the cherished memories and awe-inspiring stories related to it.
To mark this momentous occasion, a series of on-ground activities have been planned on July 8th, 2023, at the vibrant Semmozhi Poonga, from 4pm onwards, located in close proximity to the iconic bridge. The public is wholeheartedly invited this extravagant affair that would include music and entertainment. As part of the celebrations, an enthralling discussions has also been planned that will bring together admired bureaucrats, celebrities and visionary business tycoons, who will regale the audience with their personal anecdotes on the historic bridge.
That’s not all! There’s more! Puthiya Thalaimurai and Puthuyugam Channels will unleash a flurry of exclusive news segments, thought-provoking packages, and gripping episodes dedicated to the 50th anniversary celebrations. With the entire city buzzing with anticipation, the spirited "Chennaiites" will embrace this monumental event with an unparalleled zeal and unwavering determination to make it an unforgettable chapter in the city's recent memory.
The activity is hosted by New Generation Media in partnership with Fourth Dimension Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Get ready to witness an exciting celebration as Gemini Flyover prepares to mark its historic 50th year of existence.
Dr. Rajamani, Chief Executive Officer, New Generation Media, said, “We are privileged to host this initiative about Anna Flyover, which turns 50 on July 1, 2023. It is a Flyover with historical significance that evokes memories. Through this public initiative, we connect with our audiences on the ground by creating an engaging content that makes them understand the importance and the efforts behind this iconic structure in the state's capital.”
Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 Cricket World Cup
#JeetengeHum urges die-hard cricket fans to share heartfelt wishes to recreate the magic of 1983 and 2011 on Twitter and Instagram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 7:14 PM | 3 min read
At the Adani Day, Adani Group collaborated with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup Cricket victory to launch the 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign, displaying unwavering support for Team India for the highly anticipated ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.
The Adani Group ignites an unstoppable spirit for Team India in the upcoming World Cup, marking the momentous 40th anniversary of India's historic conquest. Led by Chairman Gautam Adani, the campaign sets ablaze with heartfelt wishes, kindling outpouring of support from the 1983 World Cup winning cricket legends and passionate fans. The campaign encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one, and rally behind Team India with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, backing the team's quest for victory and boosting their morale.
"Cricket is a binding force in our country invoking a wide spectrum of emotions. Legends are not born, they are made through resilience and perseverance. Team India must have had both these attributes that led us to win the World Cup in 1983.”
“With the hope of seeing history repeat itself, join us and the legends in wishing the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Cup through #JeetengeHum," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.
Cricketing legend and the captain of the 1983 winning squad Kapil Dev said, “We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983. In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence."
Echoing similar sentiments, Roger Binny, one of the heroes of the 1983 team and the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, “Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to create history!"
Amidst a heartfelt gathering in Ahmedabad to celebrate Adani Day, the 1983 World Cup-winning team received an unforgettable reception. Enhancing the magnificence of the occasion, Mr Kapil Dev, the captain of the historic team, presented Mr Gautam Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team. This treasured gift will serve as an inspiring token to be presented to the Indian Contingent before the much-awaited World Cup 2023.
The program witnessed a captivating moment as celebrity anchor Gaurav Kapur engaged in a riveting conversation with the heroes of 1983 and Mr Adani, seamlessly drawing parallels between the realms of cricket and business.
Coming soon, as part of the ongoing campaign, a digital wishing wall will be unveiled, inviting cricket enthusiasts from around the globe with the opportunity to contribute their heartfelt wishes, messages, and support for Team India's journey to the World Cup. It aims to create a resounding display of support, amplifying Team India's determination to achieve victory. Click here to join the wall of a Billion cheers.
This campaign draws inspiration from the Adani Group's ethos, "Kar ke dikhaya hai, Kar ke dikhayenge," symbolizing an indomitable spirit of achievement in both cricket and business. The “Jeetenge Hum” campaign champions the belief that winners, having tasted victory before, will inevitably relish it again—an inner conviction that precedes their satisfaction and pride in the public eye.
Teads announces release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager
The addition of attention metrics to TAM gives advertisers a one-touch system for measuring and optimizing attention, simplifying an otherwise complex process, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Teads, a global media platform, has announced the release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager (TAM), its dynamic programmatic buying platform. This integration makes Teads the first platform to embed Lumen’s attention measurement natively and gives clients the ability to measure attention similarly to how they measure viewability. This integration marks one year since the launch of Teads Attention Program, an incubator for innovation, which fueled hundreds of tests with Lumen and other partners in the program. The addition of attention metrics to Teads Ad Manager gives advertisers a one-touch system for measuring and optimizing attention, simplifying an otherwise complex process.
Mike Follett, Managing Director, Lumen Research said: “With the release of attention metrics, Teads has consolidated its position as the easiest, and most widely used system of its kind globally. Now self-serve clients using Teads Ad Manager can measure attention in their campaigns with one click, gaining unprecedented insights into performance by leveraging Lumen's cutting-edge attention models.”
By clicking on the 'attention' button within TAM, campaigns are automatically tagged with the Lumen tag, giving advertisers valuable insights on the amount of attention received by their ads, and empowering them to identify the drivers of attention, optimize their campaigns and drive impactful results. These metrics also offer simplicity and sustainability, as they are inherently cookieless and provide a scalable solution for measuring ad effectiveness. Since the launch of our offering, there has been a significant adoption among TAM clients, with Lumen attention measurement being utilized by 20% of their activities on TAM.
Bharat Khatri, Chief Digital Officer, OMD APAC said: “While many brands are just starting to focus on attention, OMG has been prioritizing it all along. Our existing industry planning system treats all impressions equally, regardless of whether they come from video streaming platform or social media feeds. However, their costs can vary significantly, and their subjective value is often determined by planners' perceptions and experiences. By incorporating Teads attention metrics, all our advertisers are now able to access the native reporting of attention metrics within Teads Ad Manager, powered by Lumen’s research. This allows us to optimize our advertisers' assets by placing them in high attention areas & drive higher ROI and better consumer experiences.”
Caroline Hugonenc, Senior Vice President, Research & Insights, Teads said: "By utilizing the largest database of cases combining attention and outcomes on live campaigns, Teads has built an experience that allows clients to easily link attention to outcomes. The integration with Lumen is unparalleled - the deepest and easiest to use - and has produced the largest dataset of its kind in the world. We are proud of the monumental milestones we have achieved, with 103 advertisers onboarded and over 200 campaigns run since the launch of TAM, but this is only the beginning."
Sudhir Chaudhary launches exclusive channel on Koo Premium as return gift for his fans
Chaudhary has a massive fan following on social media
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak, has launched an exclusive channel on microblogging platform Koo’s Premium offering on his birthday as a return gift for his fans.
Chaudhary is known for his unique journalistic style and reporting and enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 7.6 million followers on Twitter and 3.4 million followers on Koo.
With Koo Premium, his fans have a first of its kind opportunity to subscribe and get access to exclusive content as well as a chance to interact with him and meet him in person. In the rapidly changing world of news, Chaudhary is one of the the first to experiment with new formats and find new ways to connect with his fans across the world.
Announcing his Koo Premium channel, Chaudhary said, “ I would like to thank all my followers for the love and support. I am thrilled to have a new way to connect and interact with my fans through my exclusive Koo Premium channel. This is my return gift for all the love and I look forward to providing my fans with regular updates to stay ahead.”
He was formerly the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas and also hosted the prime-time show Daily News & Analysis on Zee News.
BRICS CCI appoints Ruby Sinha as President of WE Women’s Vertical
She takes over from Shabana Nasim who has become an Executive Director in BRICS CCI and Chief Patron of BRICS CCI WE
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 8:09 PM | 2 min read
The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) has appointed Ms Ruby Sinha as the President of BRICS CCI WE, the women’s vertical of the BRICS BRICS CCI for a period of three years. The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry works towards promoting active trade, commerce and entrepreneurship between the BRICS and other friendly nations. She takes over from Shabana Nasim who has become an Executive Director in BRICS CCI and Chief Patron of BRICS CCI WE.
The BRICS CCI women’s vertical is endeavouring towards building a credible repository of working professionals, entrepreneurs, business partners across different geographies and industry verticals and promoting business interactions among members by organizing regular events platforms and other forms of interactions. It also facilitates mentoring/training programs for women professionals.
Announcing the appointment, Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Director-General- BRICS CCI said, “We firmly believe that Ms. Ruby Sinha’s vision, strategic acumen, and dedication will elevate the women’s vertical to new heights of success and significantly contribute to the overall objective of the Chamber. On behalf of BRICS CCI, I extend my warmest congratulations to her.”
Speaking about her new role, Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE said “It’s an honour for me to come at the helm of affairs of the women’s vertical of BRICS CCI at a time when the G20’s focus on gender-based digital inclusivity and skilling alongwith our Hon’ble PM’s vision of this decade being a Techade is a prime focus. I have been a part of the women’s vertical BRICS CCI WE since its inception and being a woman entrepreneur myself, I hope to take our focus on women empowerment and enterprise further during my tenure.”
An entrepreneur herself, Ruby Sinha is the Founder of sheatwork.com, a one-stop knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs and Kommune Brand Communications. She started her career as a journalist and has been involved in initiatives to support and encourage entrepreneurship among women.
Lallantop's Guest in the Newsroom turns 1
The weekly show has completed 52 episodes
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
The Lallantop, a leading digital media platform announced the successful airing of the 52nd episode of its highly acclaimed weekly show, "Guest in the Newsroom." This milestone marks a year of captivating and insightful conversations with 52 distinguished guests from various fields, making it a powerful series that has resonated with audiences worldwide.
"Guest in the Newsroom" has revolutionized the interview format by offering a more inclusive and diverse experience for viewers. Recognizing that people yearn to learn more about the different personalities beyond their star persona, the show followed its famed RRR format, keeping the show real, raw and relatable with a long format, uninhibited, lounge like discussion platform fostering a sense of community among viewers.
From thought-provoking conversation with renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to insightful conversations with Indian Forensic Pathologist Dr TD Dogra, the show has consistently delivered quality content that sparks intellectual curiosity.
On this milestone, Saurabh Dwivedi, editor of The Lallantop said. ‘Throughout the past year, the show has featured luminaries from a wide range of fields, including writers, medicine, cinema, whistle-blowers, senior journalists, scientists, and doctors. From NASA Scientist Nitin Kumar Singh to renowned actress Sonali Bendre, to IAS Trainer Dr Vikas Divyakirti the show has welcomed a diverse line-up of guests who have captivated audiences with their experiences and insights. We would like to express gratitude to all the guests who have contributed to the success of the show. Their willingness to share their knowledge and experiences has enriched the lives of viewers and elevated the show to new heights.’
Gaurav Verma, COO, The Lallantop, ‘We have created a platform which is beyond just news. With 63.9 Million Unique users, our viewers have clearly shown they appreciated the content we put up. Lallantop remains committed to producing high-quality and thought-provoking content, ensuring that "Guest in the Newsroom" continues to be a platform for insightful conversations with individuals.”
'Hum Mahilayen Uttarakhand' celebrates achievements of women with 'The Shakti Awards'
The Shakti Awards is an initiative by the iTV Foundation under the aegis of 'Hum Mahilayen' and ‘We Women Want’
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 1:02 PM | 3 min read
The 'Hum Mahilayen Uttarakhand' Conclave was held in Dehradun's Pacific Hotel on 18th June 2023, to celebrate the achievements of women & pay tribute to India's 'Nari Shakti.' Women achievers from all walks of life were honoured with The Shakti Awards for their exemplary courage and strength. The Shakti Awards is an initiative by the iTV Foundation under the aegis of 'Hum Mahilayen' and ‘We Women Want’, to showcase the indomitable spirit of women through their stories of grit and resilience.
The conclave was graced by the august presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Harish Rawat, speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Smt. Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, DGP Uttarakhand Shri Ashok Kumar, Actress Smt. Himani Shivpuri, Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji and Entrepreneurs, politicians, environmentalists, doctors, actors, spiritual gurus and digital content creators.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke about his government's work for women empowerment. 'We have introduced 30% reservation for Women in Government jobs, we have also taken a pledge to make 1.25 lakh women lakhpatis on the 25th anniversary of our state. We have worked on PM Modi's Ujjwala Yojana and are giving 3 refills to LPG cylinders for every family', said the CM as he listed the schemes introduced for the future of women.
Speaker of the assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, addressed the challenges faced by women assembly in the state assemblies. She accepted that respect given to a male speaker is much more than what a woman speaker gets, but one should ensure that the dignity of the post is maintained. 'If I want to run the Vidhan Sabha, it will be my way, not in any other person's way', she added.
Legendary Bollywood Actor Himani Shivpuri detailed her journey to stardom. 'I was self-reliant like my father, who used to study at NSD for only 250 rupees. The state of Hindi theatre was very poor and you couldn't make a living out of it. After joining NSD, I used to get 600 rupees a day', she said while getting emotional about her struggle.
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma spoke about the initiative and how it is a campaign to showcase inspirational journeys. 'Fantastic effort to see so many woman achievers from Uttarakhand getting a platform like this to be recognised, rewarded and appreciated. Inspirational speech by the Hon'ble Uttarakhand CM. Glad to see Ham Mahilayein & We Women Want going from state to state to provide a compelling and honest platform for Nari Shakti in keeping with PM Modi's vision of women-led development', he said.
The day-long conclave was telecast live on India News and India News Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand channels throughout the day with repeat telecasts scheduled over the week.
