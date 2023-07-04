Tale of Grit & Passion-Shamsher Singh

Singh’s career journey from a cub reporter with Aaj Tak in 1998 to his current role as Editor–in-Chief in 2023 is replete with an unwavering commitment to his profession

It has been over two decades since Sr. Journalist Shamsher Singh began his career in journalism. Currently he is helming the recently launched Hindi News Channel-India Daily Live as its Editor-in-Chief.

Singh’s career journey from a cub reporter with Aaj Tak in 1998 to his current role as Editor–in-Chief in 2023 is replete with grit, passion and an unwavering commitment to his profession.

Career Graph

It was 1998, a fresh graduate from a small town in Bihar strayed into the world of journalism. Little did he know that he would get hooked to this profession beyond what he thought.

From 1998 to 2013, Singh was part of the Aaj Tak donning many roles till he quit in 2013 as Deputy Editor. In Aaj Tak he covered many elections and big global events ranging from the Tsunami in Japan, the Nuclear Summit in Washington and the Copenhagen Environment Summit etc.

His next stop was India TV where he took over as Editor, Current Affairs, and headed a team that broke some of the biggest national stories. After three years at India TV, Singh had set sight on his next move. He joined Zee Media as Editor National Affairs in 2017.

Ratings Man

Between his roles at India TV and Zee Media, Singh had earned the title of ‘Ratings Man’, owing to his editorial strategy that helped the channels multiply their viewership.

It was this reputation that saw him helm the launch of Arnab Goswami led Republic Bharat as Editor in 2018. Singh played a big role in the launch of the channel, and in two years under his leadership, the channel had earned a place for itself in the crowded news TV space.

In December 2020 Singh joined Zee Media's Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan as Managing Editor. He was also the Managing Editor of digital properties of nine regional channels. Singh was instrumental in launching the digital channel of 'Zee Media' in four languages of South - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

In April 2023, e4m broke the story of his joining Bharat 24 as Managing Editor, a stint that just lasted a few weeks.

Now Singh is helming the recently launched Hindi News Channel-India Daily Live. The new channel comes with the tagline – Devoted to the nation, everyday!

He is the recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for 'on the spot' reporting. He has also been awarded the Dilip Singh Journalism Award in the past for his remarkable contribution in the field of journalism. Apart from politics, he also has a special hold on internal security and foreign policy.

Doting Dad & Fitness Enthusiast

Son of a celebrated Army Officer who participated in 1965 and 1971 wars, Singh is a fitness enthusiast and believes that if you live a disciplined life you can conquer any challenge.

An early riser, his day begins at 5.30 am. Singh loves to post his gym photos on social media and being a doting father to two kids, he ensures that he spends quality time with his family no matter how busy his work schedule gets.

