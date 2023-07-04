Tale of Grit & Passion-Shamsher Singh
It has been over two decades since Sr. Journalist Shamsher Singh began his career in journalism. Currently he is helming the recently launched Hindi News Channel-India Daily Live as its Editor-in-Chief.
Singh’s career journey from a cub reporter with Aaj Tak in 1998 to his current role as Editor–in-Chief in 2023 is replete with grit, passion and an unwavering commitment to his profession.
Career Graph
It was 1998, a fresh graduate from a small town in Bihar strayed into the world of journalism. Little did he know that he would get hooked to this profession beyond what he thought.
From 1998 to 2013, Singh was part of the Aaj Tak donning many roles till he quit in 2013 as Deputy Editor. In Aaj Tak he covered many elections and big global events ranging from the Tsunami in Japan, the Nuclear Summit in Washington and the Copenhagen Environment Summit etc.
His next stop was India TV where he took over as Editor, Current Affairs, and headed a team that broke some of the biggest national stories. After three years at India TV, Singh had set sight on his next move. He joined Zee Media as Editor National Affairs in 2017.
Ratings Man
Between his roles at India TV and Zee Media, Singh had earned the title of ‘Ratings Man’, owing to his editorial strategy that helped the channels multiply their viewership.
It was this reputation that saw him helm the launch of Arnab Goswami led Republic Bharat as Editor in 2018. Singh played a big role in the launch of the channel, and in two years under his leadership, the channel had earned a place for itself in the crowded news TV space.
In December 2020 Singh joined Zee Media's Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan as Managing Editor. He was also the Managing Editor of digital properties of nine regional channels. Singh was instrumental in launching the digital channel of 'Zee Media' in four languages of South - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
In April 2023, e4m broke the story of his joining Bharat 24 as Managing Editor, a stint that just lasted a few weeks.
Now Singh is helming the recently launched Hindi News Channel-India Daily Live. The new channel comes with the tagline – Devoted to the nation, everyday!
He is the recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for 'on the spot' reporting. He has also been awarded the Dilip Singh Journalism Award in the past for his remarkable contribution in the field of journalism. Apart from politics, he also has a special hold on internal security and foreign policy.
Doting Dad & Fitness Enthusiast
Son of a celebrated Army Officer who participated in 1965 and 1971 wars, Singh is a fitness enthusiast and believes that if you live a disciplined life you can conquer any challenge.
An early riser, his day begins at 5.30 am. Singh loves to post his gym photos on social media and being a doting father to two kids, he ensures that he spends quality time with his family no matter how busy his work schedule gets.
(Our New Series - HEADLINE MAKERS - profiles superstars of the newsroom, the women and men who have worked their way to the top and command an influence that shapes the contours of daily public discourse.
It's a deep dive into their personal and professional lives, a culmination of all factors that catapulted them into a realm very few can dream of. It's the story behind the big storytellers, the firebrands and the mavericks.)
Hindi news channel India Daily Live to be launched today
The channel is led by senior journalist Shamsher Singh
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
The new Hindi national news channel India Daily Live is all set to be launched on July 3, 2023.
The channel is led by Sr. journalist Shamsher Singh. He has earlier been part of the launch of channels like Republic Bharat and Zee Hindustan.
Seasoned journalist Mihir Ranjan has joined India Daily team as Consulting Editor. Also, Neeraj Kumar Singh has joined the channel as output editor. Prior to this, he was the Output Editor at Zee Media, while Vivek Prakash has been roped in as the Input Editor of the channel.
The channel’s team also features some of the known names from the anchoring world like Pratyush Khare, Vivek Shandilya and Aditi Awasthi to name a few.
NDTV will make the largest investment in modern digital platforms: Sanjay Pugalia
In the annual report FY 2022-23, the company’s whole-time director spoke about NDTV's expansion plans, digital investments and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 8:10 AM | 3 min read
On June 28, NDTV released its annual report for the financial year 2022-23 during which whole-time director, Sanjay Pugalia spoke about the network expansion plans. He said that the company is best placed to address the emerging opportunity.
Pugalia said that the company comes with an unmatched brand for fair unbiased reporting. “When most Indians are asked which television or digital platform they find easiest to trust, NDTV figures at the top of the list. NDTV comes with institutionalised subject matter expertise from a time when India had not been liberalised; the company’s ringside view of possibly the most dramatic and decisive three Indian decades enjoys respect for a content pedigree that does not merely inform but illuminates as well. NDTV enjoys an eco-system of journalists, writers, presenters, technology professionals and a backend support team.”
Pugalia mentioned that at NDTV, the network intends to capitalise on an existing platform through distinctive strategic clarity. “NDTV will be driven by overarching editorial independence.”
He further added, “The company is being stewarded by an independent Board of Directors where the promoters do not have a seat or a Nominee Director. In view of this, stories will be pursued for what they are – rich content that can help shift the audience’s status quo in terms of opinion, mindset and perspective. NDTV will be driven by enduring principles of journalism – the ability to pursue a differentiated story, appraise the content through unbiased eyes, present without colour and empower the audience through an informed opinion.”
He also shared that NDTV will make the largest investment in modern digital platforms that sends out a world-class audio-visual experience; this will enhance the role of digital platform-driven content over the conventional television-centric approach, indicating its technology responsiveness to a rapidly changing world. “In doing so, the NDTV of tomorrow will customise content around the nature of platforms; the content will extend beyond merely transporting common content from one platform to another but customise content around the intrinsic nature of each.”
He said that NDTV will celebrate the emergence of a new India, enhancing hope, prosperity and opportunity. The network will position content around freshness, diversity, inclusion and women's perspectives.
“NDTV will be as relevant to remote rural India as it will be to premium urban hotspots. In doing so, NDTV intends to deliver a refreshingly different content experience. Over time, we are optimistic that this distinctive approach will translate into a new and refreshing NDTV way of telling the Indian story to a waiting global audience. At a time when the world turns to India, NDTV is optimistic about showing the best and fair face of the world’s most populous nation to all.”
Star Vijay pips Sun TV in key TG in Tamil Nadu
In TN/Pondicherry, Urban (15-50 ABC) market, Star Vijay becomes the most viewed channel in Week 24
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 2:35 PM | 2 min read
Star Vijay has emerged as the number one channel in Tamil Nadu/ Pondicherry, Urban (15-50 ABC) market with 772 GRPs, followed by Sun TV with 749 GRPs and Zee Tamil at third position with 381 GRPs, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data sourced by exchange4media. However, the channel is leading only in the Urban market. As per the BARC data available on the official website, Sun TV is the leading channel in TN/Pondicherry, 2+ market with 2008.24 (weekly AMA’000 (Avg)) followed by Star Vijay 1404.31 weekly AMA’ 000 (Avg).
Star Vijay is also the leading channel in prime-time slots for the past seven weeks (Monday to Friday, 6pm to 12 am). The viewership grew from 272 GRPs in week18 to 293 GRPs in week 24. In non-prime time for the past six weeks (Monday to Friday, 12am to 6pm)- viewership grew from 238 in week 19 to 273 GRPs in week 24. The channel also led in the weekday leadership for the past six weeks. The channel recorded 510 GRPs in week 19 and grew to 566 GRPs in week 24.
In the Chennai market, Star Vijay had a lead for the past five weeks. The viewership grew from 887 GRPs in week 20 to 989 GRPs in week 24.
For the past 20 weeks, Star Vijay's show Bagyalakshmi has ranked first in Tamil Nadu in terms of viewership. The show is about the daily journey of a housewife. It brings to screen the day-to-day sacrifices a woman makes to keep her family running, the different roles she plays as a wife, mother, daughter-in-law, and daughter.
Another show, Pandian Stores, channel’s flagship show has been the number two show in Tamil Nadu for nine weeks. The show brings to life the nostalgia of living in a joint family. Another show, Siragadikka aasai has been in the top five for the past five weeks. The show is based on the love story of an alcoholic man who fell in love with a girl who works in a flower shop near a temple.
Meanwhile, TV serial- Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum has been the number one afternoon show for the last five weeks.Channel's four prime time shows are slot leaders for five weeks, and 12 original programmes are slot leaders in week 24.
Apart from these, shows like Super Singer, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru, Dance Jodi Jance are franchises that have lasted for more than a decade.
NDTV shareholders okay appointment of Sanjay Pugalia, Senthil Chengalvarayan as directors
The duo will now be whole-time directors for three years, starting April 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 8:35 AM | 1 min read
NDTV's shareholders have approved four special resolutions for the appointment of whole-time independent directors - Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Chengalvarayan, media networks have reported.
They will be whole-time directors for three years, starting April 2023.
Pugalia and Chengalvarayan were earlier non-executive directors.
Besides, the shareholders have also approved the appointment of Upendra Kumar Sinha and Dipali Goenka as independent directors.
Pugalia and Chengalvarayan were appointed as the new directors on the NDTV board soon after the resignation of Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as directors on the Board of RRPR Holding Private Limited in November 2022 post the acquisition by Adani Group.
SAT reserves order in Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka's plea against Sebi
Reports say that the bench reserved the order after hearing all the arguments
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 8:27 AM | 2 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has reportedly reserved its order in the plea filed by Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and ZEE MD Punit Goenka against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that barred the two from holding managerial positions or directorship in listed entities.
The father-son duo approached SAT on June 13 against the interim order by Sebi passed on June 12. Reports say that the bench reserved the order after hearing all the arguments.
Sebi's counsel Darius Khambata stated that the regulator has uncovered a series of disputed transactions that have taken place where related parties were involved. Sebi gave them 21 days to explain, but instead, they decided to approach SAT.
"They are saying they are not here on merit but on the process. The appellants, instead of rushing to the appellate tribunal, should have come to Sebi to present their case when the time was given to them," argued Khambata.
Senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, who appeared on behalf of the father-son duo, said that Sebi has no evidence apart from bank statements and that it's wrong to conclude that the fund repayments by Essel Group entities to ZEEL are book entries.
Dwarkadas also argued that the burden rests with the regulator to prove how the transactions are bogus. Chandra and Goenka reportedly also said that Sebi did not issue a showcase notice before passing the order. They also said that Sebi didn't follow the principles of natural justice.
TRAI accepts MIB suggestions on renewal of MSOs registration
MIB has issued back-reference to the authority’s earlier recommendations on Renewal of Multi-System Operators (MSOs) Registration
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 4:26 PM | 4 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued its response to the back-reference received from the Ministry of information & Broadcasting (MIB) regarding its earlier recommendations on Renewal of Multi-System Operators (MSOs) Registration.
After examination, TRAI has finalized its response to the back-reference by agreeing to the comments and suggested modifications of MIB.
In the recommendation letter, the Authority recommended that all such registrations, which have either expired or about to expire within the next eight months from the date of implementation of decision of MIB w.r.t renewal of MSO registration, should be deemed to expire after eight months from the date of implementation of rules/guidelines for renewal. On this recommendation, MIB suggested modification and said that the issue of extension of validity of registration of MSOs which have either expired or about to expire till decision on ‘Renewal Procedure’ is implemented was duly considered in the ministry. MIB commented that to ensure continuity of services offered by the MSOs, it has been decided by the competent authority that MIB may seek details like number of subscribers to check whether the MSO is operational and filled in security clearance form to get the necessary security inputs from M/O Home Affairs and may grant temporary extension, subject to compliance of terms and conditions of MSO registration and receipt of security clearance from M/o Home affairs. Accordingly, the above details were sought from MSOs who were expecting the expiry of their MSO registration.
“Only those MSOs who had either furnished the above details or made a request before MIB for renewal of registration were granted temporary extension subject to relevant necessary compliance and security clearance from M/o Home Affairs. The MSO Registrations of those who had not furnished above details or made any request for renewal were allowed to expire. At present the Ministry has granted temporary extension till 30-06-2023 on the applicable cases,” commented MIB.
The authority informed that it has accepted the suggested model. However, MIB may ensure that all the MSOs concerned are informed well before the expiry of their registration for the renewal process while seeking requisite details. The communication to the MSOs must clearly mention that if the requisite details are not submitted in the specified time, it will be presumed that the MSO concerned is not seeking renewal of registration and that their registration will expire.
In its recommendations, TRAI also mentioned that every renewal application shall be referred to the Authority for confirmation to compliance of extant rules and regulations. The process of seeking confirmation of compliance may be online through Broadcast Seva Portal. The Authority will provide explicit instances of non-compliance if such is the case within fifteen days of online referral. For the purposes of transparency and clarity, TRAT shall release a detailed circular on its website which shall contain the specifics of the review process and grounds of such review by TRAI. If the Authority does not respond within fifteen days of such referral, then the compliance from the regulator may be considered as deemed confirmation."
On the above recommendation, MIB suggested that the renewal of registration of an MSO under the CTN Act, 1995 is a quasi-judicial process. The Registering Authority is required to grant the opportunity of being heard before denying registration. The decision of the Registering Authority is appealable before the Central Government.
MIB said that the compliance to TRAI regulation, guidelines and orders are part of terms and conditions of registration granted to an MSO. Hence, TRAI may share instances of non-compliance at any point of time and MIB may take action as per the provisions of CTN Act and Rules. It is suggested that the process of TRAI sharing the details of defaulter MSOs with MIB for necessary action should continue to be followed and the same should not be mixed specifically with the process of renewal of registration.
TRAI accepts MIB response and said that TRAI will continue to send the details of noncompliance of MSOs at regular intervals
TRAI further said that MIB in its back reference has not commented on any of the remaining recommendations. Therefore, it is presumed that MIB has accepted remaining recommendations on 'Renewal of Multi-System Operators (MSOs) Registration'.
Prasar Bharati invites applications for DD Free Dish MPEG -2 slots
The slots will be awarded through the 70th online e-auction process to be tentatively held on July 4
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 1:15 PM | 1 min read
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPRG-2 slots of DD Free Dish for the period July 11, 2023, to March 31, 2024, through the 70th e-auction, to be tentatively held on July 4, 2023.
The e-auction will be conducted in accordance with the online methodology for the allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private TV channels.
The pubcaster has categorised TV channels in different buckets in accordance with genre/ language of channel.
The reserve price for the bucket A+ which comprises GEC (Hindi) channels is priced at Rs 17.41 crore. Bucket A, which comprises - movie( Hindi) channels, teleshopping channels (all languages), has a reserve price of Rs 15.27 crore.
Bucket B, which includes Music (Hindi) channels, sports (Hindi) channels and all channels of Bhojpuri language, has reserve price of Rs 14.66 crore.
Bucket C reserve price is Rs 14.37 crore which includes news and current affairs (Hindi) channels. Bucket D reserve price is Rs 11.58 crore which includes all other remaining genre or Hindi, devotional/ spiritual/ Ayush, all genres of Marathi, Punjabi, and Urdu channels, and news ¤t affairs (English) channels.
Bucket R1, which includes all channels in the language genre, not covered in any other bucket is priced at Rs2.20 crore.
