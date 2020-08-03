Scarecrow M&C Saatchi appoints Vijay Assudani as Creative Director

In a move to strengthen its creative team, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi recently appointed Vijay Assudani as Creative Director.

Prior to this, he worked with Lowe Lintas and before that, he was in Leo Burnett Orchard. Assudani has worked on brands like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Videocon d2h, DNA, Religare, UltraTech Cement, Zee, Reliance Digital, Colors TV, among others. This is his second stint with Scarecrow.

Speaking on the development, Raghu Bhat, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi said, “What he brings to the table is a combination of great command over creative writing, and some very sharp insightful thinking. His film for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance featuring a disease-afflicted football coach is beautifully crafted and I look forward to more great work from him.”.

Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, said, “Scarecrow has been a breeding ground for some hungry talent looking to make their mark in advertising, Vijay is a part of that group. We have had a mutually rewarding relationship before and this time also we are betting on doing some great creative work together”.

On his move Vijay Assudani said, “Raghu and Manish are known to develop creative leaders, irrespective of their background. In advertising, or in any other in any other job for that matter, what matters is the equity that you share with your seniors, and I have can proudly say that I share very positive vibes with them.”

Vijay is a B. Tech. and MBA, and has won Longhand Long Copy award twice.