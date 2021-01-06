Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi steps down, Sarah Franklin to take over
Buscemi departs after almost 7 years with the company
Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi has reportedly stepped down. She will be succeeded by Sarah Franklin, who was Salesforce GM of Platform.
“Change is constant, and our biggest leaps of growth are with change. After 6.5+ years, I've decided to leave @Salesforce for the next phase of my journey,” wrote Buscemi in a tweet.
