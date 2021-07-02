Rishi Sharma joins Zolostays as CMO: Report

Sharma was previously the Head of Digital Marketing at Aditya Birla Group

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 2, 2021 12:18 PM
Rishi Sharma

Former Aditya Birla Group Head Digital Marketing Rishi Sharma has reportedly joined Zolostays as Chief Marketing Officer.

The news report says that Sharma will report to Nikhil Sikri, the company's co-founder and CEO.

In his new role, he will work towards expanding the customer base and building the marketing function with an emphasis on marketing strategy, lead community building, lead generation and conversion, brand building, trust and credibility building.

Previously, Sharma has worked with Samsung Electronics, McCann Erikson and Havas Worldwide.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Aditya birla group Zolostays Chief Marketing Officer Nikhil Sikri Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Sean Pompeus - Jude Jayaprekash

MullenLowe Group Sri Lanka strengthens leadership teams with key appointments
41 minutes ago

hero

Pete Russell appointed Hero CPL’s Chief Executive Officer
2 hours ago

Unacademy

Vivek Sinha elevated as Unacademy Chief Operating Officer
4 hours ago