Rishi Sharma joins Zolostays as CMO: Report

Former Aditya Birla Group Head Digital Marketing Rishi Sharma has reportedly joined Zolostays as Chief Marketing Officer.

The news report says that Sharma will report to Nikhil Sikri, the company's co-founder and CEO.

In his new role, he will work towards expanding the customer base and building the marketing function with an emphasis on marketing strategy, lead community building, lead generation and conversion, brand building, trust and credibility building.

Previously, Sharma has worked with Samsung Electronics, McCann Erikson and Havas Worldwide.

